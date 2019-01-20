Reddit user: neilrkaye The Earth's average temperature has been increasing since the Industrial Revolution. Between 1880 and 2015, av...Read More
Many football fans, launching a wave in the stadiums, do not know that some insects can do it more effectively without having a developed br...Read More
Source: www.alithographica.com Active Soaring Wings Long and narrow. Excellent for soaring (flying without flapping) over water as long...Read More
2018 is the warmest year on record. Data: Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwissRead More
The iconic “100th Meridian” (The Line of Aridity), the North American climate boundary that visibly separates the humid eastern part of the ...Read More
When people say "the climate has changed before", these are the kinds of changes they're talking about.Read More
Plastics are inexpensive, lightweight and durable materials, which easily can be shaped into a variety of products that find use in a wide r...Read More
More than 99 percent of European populations live under light-polluted skies. The Milky Way is hidden from more than 60 percent of Europeans...Read More
In the past 300 years, we have discovered 105 elements.Read More
Global Earthquake Model Global Seismic Hazard Map The Global Seismic Hazard Map depicts the geographic distribution of the Peak Ground Acce...Read More
Subscribe to: Posts ( Atom )