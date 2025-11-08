Where natural blonde hair is most common in Europe

Across northern Europe you see the largest shares of naturally light hair. Finland is near 80%, Sweden is around the high 70s, and Norway is in the mid-70s, while Estonia and Iceland commonly appear near 70% in these overviews.

What you’re looking at on the map is the outcome of a few simple biological facts and a long human story. Hair colour depends on two main pigments made by the same cells that give skin its colour. Eumelanin produces dark tones and pheomelanin gives red–yellow tones; the relative mix of those pigments is what makes someone’s hair look blond, brown or red. Variants in the MC1R gene and other genes shift that balance and so play a major role in where pale and red hair are more frequent.

Why do lighter shades appear so often in the north? Scientists point to an ecological advantage combined with history. In places with weaker sunlight, lighter pigmentation helps with vitamin D production. This selective pressure, combined with migration patterns, founder effects, and long periods of relative isolation, increased the local frequency of the genes responsible for pale hair and light eyes.

Red hair comes from the same genetic pattern, but it is less common. It is mostly found in the British Isles, especially in Ireland and some areas of Scotland, where it appears most often.