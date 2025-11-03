Gold Running Out? What Happens When We Reach the Bottom of the Mine

Gold has this unusual combination of properties that made it valuable to pretty much every culture that encountered it. It won't rust. It doesn't corrode or lose its shine sitting in a vault for centuries. And because it's dense, a small piece carries real value—you could slip your wealth into a pocket. Ancient cultures caught on fast. Gold became money, adornment, power. We use gold for the same purposes now—jewelry, currency reserves, plus newer applications in electronics where reliability counts. But here's what's changed: humans have been mining gold for thousands of years, and we've taken most of what was relatively easy to get. So what's the actual situation with remaining deposits?

Take all the gold ever mined and melt it together. You'd get a cube about 22 meters on each side—roughly a four-story building. What's still underground in reserves we can actually extract? A cube closer to 15 meters.





That comes to around 216,000 tonnes already extracted. What's left that's worth going after? About 64,000 tonnes in deposits where extraction makes economic sense.







Category Gold (tonnes) Cube side Already mined (above-ground stock) 216,265 22.3 m (73.2 ft.) Remaining proven reserves 64,000 15.2 m (49.9 ft.)

3,300 tonnes annually. Divide 64,000 by 3,300 and you get about 19 years. Except it's not that simple. That number moves around—when gold prices jumped past $4,000 per ounce in 2025, mining companies suddenly found it profitable to go after deposits they'd previously written off. Better extraction methods also help. So "19 years" is more of a snapshot than a deadline. The catch is that lower-grade ore requires moving far more rock—sometimes processing tonnes of material for just 1-2 grams of gold—which means more fuel, water, and waste for communities near mining operations. That environmental cost is growing harder to ignore. Current mining operations extract aroundannually. Divide 64,000 by 3,300 and you get about. Except it's not that simple. That number moves around—when gold prices jumped past $4,000 per ounce in 2025, mining companies suddenly found it profitable to go after deposits they'd previously written off. Better extraction methods also help. So "19 years" is more of a snapshot than a deadline. The catch is that lower-grade ore requires moving far more rock—sometimes processing tonnes of material for just 1-2 grams of gold—which means more fuel, water, and waste for communities near mining operations. That environmental cost is growing harder to ignore.





Mobile phones can hold 300-350 grams of gold per tonne, circuit boards carry 200-250 grams, while typical mining ore contains just 1-2 grams—making electronics up to ten times richer. About 50 million tonnes of electronic waste gets Which brings us to a more hopeful reality: your old phone contains more gold per tonne than most mines., circuit boards carry 200-250 grams, while typical mining ore contains just 1-2 grams—making electronics up to ten times richer. About 50 million tonnes of electronic waste gets generated globally each year, but only 20% is recycled. The technology to recover that gold has improved dramatically—new methods extract 99.9% from circuit boards in minutes rather than days. The Royal Mint opened a facility in 2024 processing 4,000 tonnes of boards annually, and Cornell researchers developed a process using protein aerogels from whey that captures gold from e-waste and then uses it to convert CO2 into useful chemicals. Recycled gold carries a much smaller carbon footprint than freshly mined metal and doesn't require tearing up new landscapes.





Engineers have already been working on alternatives . Palladium, for example, resists corrosion about as well as gold does, and you can use it to coat copper—something you can't do with gold. Silver? It actually conducts better than gold and costs a fraction as much, though you have to deal with tarnishing. Some research teams have even engineered copper at the atomic level to behave more like gold, improving contact resistance by factors in the millions. None of these work perfectly in every situation—there are always trade-offs—but designers are getting smarter about picking the right material for each job and using less gold overall. In jewelry, lower-karat alloys and design innovation already stretch supplies while maintaining beauty.





Central banks hold about 17% of all above-ground gold, and they're not backing away—95% of surveyed banks expected to increase reserves in 2024. But if scarcity pushed prices dramatically higher, economic pressure would likely drive diversification into other reserve assets while maintaining some gold for its unique characteristics: no counterparty risk, universal recognition, political neutrality. The scrap gold recycling market is already responding to price signals—it's projected to reach $21.1 billion by 2028 as collection systems improve and extraction technology advances.





So will we run out? Not in any absolute sense. As reserves get smaller, we can expect more recycling, more use of alternatives, better product design, and new discoveries of gold deposits. This shift will not be a crisis, but rather a slow change in how we find and reuse one of our oldest valuable materials. The real question is whether we'll build the systems to keep gold circulating efficiently rather than letting it sit in drawers and landfills. Recovering gold from circuit boards uses less energy and causes less disruption than digging it from rock, and the technology is already here—we just need to scale it up. That part? That's on us.