When Countries Hit Their Population Milestones

We've got 8.2 billion people on Earth now. VividMaps created some visualizations tracking when countries hit major population numbers. The timing is crazy. China had 20 million people in 1000 BC. Kazakhstan just got there in 2023.

20 Million in the Ancient World

Having 20 million people was huge back then. China got there around 1000 BC, which seems impossible when you think about feeding everyone. Persia reached it by 480 BC. Greece by 400 BC. Rome by 60 BC. They'd figured out irrigation and food storage at levels other civilizations couldn't touch.

Centuries went by before more countries joined. France around 1100 AD. Mali by 1400. Ancient Mexico around 1250.

The 1700s and 1800s saw acceleration. Russia hit it in 1765. Germany in 1770. Japan around 1815, Britain in 1837, the US in 1844.

Recent entries? Kazakhstan and Zambia both last year. The Netherlands won't make it until the 2050s, maybe later.

50 Million Needs Industrial Muscle

India hit 50 million around 727 BC. China around 147 BC. Then almost 2,000 years passed before Russia reached it in 1872. The US followed in 1879.

Supporting 50 million people requires industrial farming and modern medicine. Germany got there in 1893. Japan in 1911. Indonesia in 1925. The UK and Brazil both in 1948.

At this size, countries could run major industrial operations and their consumption affected prices globally.

100 Million Becomes Common

America was first in 1914. Russia got there in 1948 despite massive war losses. Then more countries started crossing.

Indonesia reached 100 million in 1965. Japan in 1967. Brazil in 1972. Pakistan and Bangladesh both in 1988. Nigeria in 1992. Mexico in 1999. Philippines in 2014. Ethiopia in 2016. Egypt in 2019. DR Congo in 2021. Vietnam in 2023.

The time between countries keeps shrinking. Improved medicine and farming let populations grow faster. Tanzania should hit 100 million within a decade or two. Iran and Uganda aren't far off. More people means more strain on water, land, and ecosystems.

200 Million Is Difficult

Six countries have crossed 200 million. India and China did it long ago. The US in 1967. Indonesia in 1997. Brazil in 2012. Pakistan in 2018.

At 200 million, everything gets harder. You need huge food production, massive energy systems, extensive water infrastructure. Waste management becomes complex. Carbon emissions spike.

Bangladesh will likely hit 200 million around 2038. Ethiopia around 2043. DR Congo around 2046. These countries should be planning now, not waiting.

500 Million: Two Countries

China in 1933. India in 1966. That's it.

1 Billion: Two Countries Only

China passed a billion in 1981. India in 1997. Nobody else has done it.

India recently overtook China and now has over 1.6 billion people. Some models put India near 1.7 billion by 2070, then declining. China's population is already dropping.

Nigeria could potentially hit a billion late this century.

The Slowdown

In 2020, population growth fell below 1% per year. First time since 1950. We're still adding people (models say 9.7 billion by 2050, peaking around 10.3 billion in the 2080s) but rapid expansion is over.

Sixty-one countries are shrinking. China's losing people. Japan too. Russia and most of Europe. Nigeria and Ethiopia have the opposite problem. Their populations keep growing, which means building enormous infrastructure just to keep up.

The question isn't really about how many people Earth can handle. Can we organize ourselves to live well without destroying everything? Rich countries use resources at impossible rates. Growing countries build infrastructure that locks them into high emissions for decades. Neither works.

Growing regions need to build smarter. Shrinking regions are stuck with infrastructure sized for populations that won't return. Both situations need better solutions.

Related Resources on Amazon