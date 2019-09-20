/ / / / How much has September Arctic sea ice extent reduced since 1979?

How much has September Arctic sea ice extent reduced since 1979?

, , Edit
The map below shows an average annual decline in arctic sea ice extent in September mapped over Europe's landmass to give a sense of the scale of the reduction.

How much has September Arctic sea ice extent reduced since 1979?



Share on Google Plus

Alex

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.