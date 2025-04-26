How Long Does Plastic Take to Decompose?

Plastic: the unwelcome house guest at nearly every corner of our lives — from shopping bags to footwear, coffee cups to car parts. And yet, discarded, plastic doesn't just evaporate into thin air. No, it lingers. For decades. Even centuries.





According to statistics presented by Visual Capitalist , plastic daily consumer goods can break down between 20 and 600 years, depending on the composition used, how they were created, and natural elements like water and sunlight they are exposed to.

Let's go deeper into why plastic takes so long to break down — and what horrid messes it leaves behind in the process.

Why Plastic Isn't "Natural" — and Why That's a Problem

Plastic does not naturally exist. It's a product made from petroleum and natural gas.





Its long, tough carbon bonds differ from anything naturally found in ecosystems, making it extremely resistant to microbial breakdown.





9% of plastic waste is When we toss a plastic bottle or bag away, it's not a matter of if it will stick around — it's just a question of how long. Today, only aboutof plastic waste is recycled globally.

That is, the overwhelming majority are thrown away in trash, incinerated, or scattered on ocean floors and land.

How Long Common Plastics Take to Break Down

The Visual Capitalist infographic offers a sobering breakdown of how long different plastic products last:

Material Estimated Decomposition Time Cigarette butts 5 years Plastic bags 20 years Plastic-lined coffee cups 30 years Plastic straws 200 years Soda can rings 400 years Plastic bottles (PET) 450 years Toothbrushes 500 years Disposable diapers 500 years Styrofoam 500 years Fishing line 600 years