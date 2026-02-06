How Much Land Your Food Actually Needs

A tennis court versus a pizza box. That's the land difference between producing one kilogram of beef and one kilogram of tomatoes.
Researchers Joseph Poore and Thomas Nemecek measured the land footprint of 38 different foods. Their findings quantify something we've sensed but rarely seen mapped out precisely.
Beef needs 326 square meters per kilogram each year. Lamb requires even more at 370 square meters. Cheese comes in at 88 square meters despite being dairy. Coffee and dark chocolate both rank high because tree crops spread across large areas—21 and 69 square meters respectively.
Food Product
|
Land Use (m²/year per kg)
|
Land Use (ft²/year per lb)
|
Lamb & Mutton
|
369.81
|
821.54
|
Beef (beef herd)
|
326.21
|
724.66
|
Cheese
|
87.79
|
195.02
|
Dark Chocolate
|
68.96
|
153.16
|
Beef (dairy herd)
|
43.24
|
96.05
|
Coffee
|
21.62
|
48.02
|
Pig Meat
|
17.36
|
38.56
|
Other Pulses
|
15.57
|
34.58
|
Nuts
|
12.96
|
28.79
|
Poultry Meat
|
12.22
|
27.14
|
Groundnuts
|
9.11
|
20.24
|
Milk
|
8.95
|
19.88
|
Fish (farmed)
|
8.41
|
18.68
|
Oatmeal
|
7.60
|
16.88
|
Peas
|
7.46
|
16.57
|
Eggs
|
6.27
|
13.93
|
Wheat & Rye
|
3.85
|
8.55
|
Tofu
|
3.52
|
7.82
|
Prawns (farmed)
|
2.97
|
6.60
|
Maize
|
2.94
|
6.53
|
Rice
|
2.80
|
6.22
|
Berries & Grapes
|
2.41
|
5.35
|
Cane Sugar
|
2.04
|
4.53
|
Bananas
|
1.93
|
4.29
|
Beet Sugar
|
1.83
|
4.06
|
Cassava
|
1.81
|
4.02
|
Wine
|
1.78
|
3.95
|
Barley
|
1.11
|
2.47
|
Other Fruit
|
0.89
|
1.98
|
Potatoes
|
0.88
|
1.95
|
Citrus Fruit
|
0.86
|
1.91
|
Tomatoes
|
0.80
|
1.78
|
Soy milk
|
0.66
|
1.47
|
Apples
|
0.63
|
1.40
|
Brassicas
|
0.55
|
1.22
|
Onions & Leeks
|
0.39
|
0.87
|
Other Vegetables
|
0.38
|
0.84
|
Root Vegetables
|
0.33
|
0.73
