Where All the Wolves Went

 Wolves used to live everywhere on this continent. Not just in a few wild corners - everywhere. From the desert mountains of the Southwest up through the Great Plains, across the boreal forests of Canada, out to the Pacific islands, down into Mexico. At least 23 different subspecies evolved to match whatever local conditions they found.

Wolves of North America

The historical map on the left shows where a different subspecies lived. You had Arctic wolves in Greenland and the northern islands, stocky and pale. Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico, smaller and adapted to heat. Great Plains wolves that followed bison herds. Vancouver Island wolves on the Pacific coast. Newfoundland wolves. Labrador wolves. Texas wolves. They filled every available niche.

The current map on the right is mostly gray. What's left sits way up in Canada and Alaska, with some holdouts around the Great Lakes and scattered reintroduced groups in the Rockies. Three subspecies went extinct completely - the Mogollon Mountain Wolf from Arizona/New Mexico, the Texas Gray Wolf, and the Southern Rocky Mountain Wolf from Colorado and Utah.

We did this fast, too. From about 1850 through 1960, North America went through massive wolf eradication campaigns. Ranchers shot them, trapped them, laid out poison bait. State and federal governments paid money for dead wolves - actual bounties. Professional hunters made a living tracking down the last survivors in backcountry areas.

By 1930, wolves had vanished from roughly 95% of their former territory in the lower 48. The poison campaigns killed more than just wolves. Eagles, foxes, bears, ravens - anything that ate the bait or fed on a poisoned wolf carcass died too. If you wanted to eliminate predators, the approach worked. If you cared about keeping ecosystems intact, it was a disaster.

Here's the thing about wolves though. They're what ecologists call keystone species - they hold ecosystems together in ways that aren't obvious until they're missing. Wolves hunt deer and elk. Without wolves, deer populations explode. Too many deer means they eat every tree seedling in reach. Willows and aspens can't regenerate. Riverbanks start eroding because there's no root structure holding soil. Beavers leave because their food source disappeared. Streams get warmer without beaver ponds and tree shade. Birds that need dense vegetation lose nesting habitat. One thing leads to another.

The subspecies count gets complicated. Early 1900s scientists measured wolf skulls in museums, compared fur colors and body sizes, noted where specimens came from. They ended up naming 23 or 24 different subspecies. Recent genetic research suggests that was probably splitting hairs too much - some were just local populations that looked a bit different, not actually separate subspecies. Most scientists now think there are five to seven real groups. But historical records use the 23-subspecies system, so that's what you see on these maps.

Wolf numbers today? Between 60,000 and 75,000 across North America, give or take. Canada has most of that - 50,000 to 60,000 scattered across provinces and territories. Alaska has 7,500 to 11,000. The lower 48 states have around 6,000 total. Mexico has maybe 200 to 250, every single one descended from captive breeding programs. Compare that to pre-1850 when there were probably hundreds of thousands of wolves here. We're at something like 10-15% of what used to exist.

Historical Distribution of North American Wolf Subspecies

Common Name

Scientific Name

Historical Range

Kenai Peninsula Wolf

Canis lupus alces

Kenai Peninsula, southern Alaska

Arctic Wolf

Canis lupus arctos

Canadian Arctic islands, northern Greenland, northernmost mainland

Mexican Wolf

Canis lupus baileyi

Arizona, New Mexico, western Texas, northern Mexico (Sonora, Chihuahua)

Newfoundland Wolf

Canis lupus beothucus

Newfoundland island

Bernard's Wolf

Canis lupus bernardi

Banks Island and Victoria Island, Northwest Territories

British Columbia Wolf

Canis lupus columbianus

Interior British Columbia and southern Yukon

Vancouver Island Wolf

Canis lupus crassodon

Vancouver Island, coastal British Columbia

Great Plains Wolf

Canis lupus griseoalbus/occidentalis

Northern Great Plains: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, parts of Northwest Territories

Cascade Mountains Wolf

Canis lupus fuscus

Cascade Range in British Columbia, Washington, Oregon

Hudson Bay Wolf

Canis lupus hudsonicus

Hudson Bay lowlands in northern Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut

Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf

Canis lupus irremotus

Northern Rockies: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, southern Alberta/BC

Labrador Wolf

Canis lupus labradorius

Labrador Peninsula, northern Quebec

Present Distribution of North American Wolf Subspecies  

Common Name

Scientific Name

Present Range Status

Alexander Archipelago Wolf

Canis lupus ligoni

Southeast Alaska islands and coastal mainland

Eastern Wolf

Canis lupus lycaon

Southern Ontario, southern Quebec around Great Lakes and St. Lawrence

Mackenzie River Wolf

Canis lupus mackenzii

Mackenzie River valley, Northwest Territories, northern Alberta

Baffin Island Wolf

Canis lupus manningi

Baffin Island and surrounding islands, Nunavut

Mogollon Mountain Wolf

Canis lupus mogollonensis

Extinct (formerly Arizona, New Mexico)

Texas Gray Wolf

Canis lupus monstrabilis

Extinct (formerly southern Texas, northeast Mexico)

Great Plains Wolf

Canis lupus nubilus

Great Lakes states (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan), northern Great Plains

Yukon Wolf

Canis lupus pambasileus

Interior Alaska, Yukon Territory

Greenland Wolf

Canis lupus orion

Northern Greenland, High Arctic islands

Tundra Wolf

Canis lupus tundrarum

Arctic tundra across northern Alaska and mainland Canada

Southern Rocky Mountain Wolf

Canis lupus youngi

Extinct (formerly Colorado, Utah, northern Arizona/New Mexico)

Recovery efforts started in the 1990s. Yellowstone's 1995 reintroduction became famous partly because tourists and researchers could actually watch what happened. Biologists released 31 wolves from Canada. Within a few years, elk changed how and where they grazed. They started avoiding open valleys where wolves could chase them down. Willows grew back in those areas for the first time in decades. Aspens recovered. Beavers came back.

But Yellowstone had everything going for it - huge protected territory, tons of elk, no livestock nearby, federal protection for the wolves. Most places don't have those conditions. Mexican wolf reintroduction in Arizona and New Mexico has been running since 1998. The wild population is still only around 200 animals. Some ranchers really oppose the program. Wolves sometimes get shot illegally. Every Mexican wolf alive descends from just seven founders, so genetic problems are a concern. Recovery isn't easy and it doesn't always work.

The economic argument was always about livestock losses. Actual numbers show that predators cause about 1% of cattle and sheep deaths. Disease and weather kill way more. We wiped out three subspecies and wrecked ecosystems continent-wide to protect a relatively small percentage of farm animals. Now we're spending millions trying to fix some of the damage.
Fatal wolf attacks on people in North America are incredibly rare - maybe two confirmed cases in the last 100 years. You're more likely to die from a dog bite, a bee sting, getting struck by lightning, or hitting a deer with your car. Deer-vehicle collisions happen partly because deer populations exploded after we removed wolves.

