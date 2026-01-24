Where All the Wolves Went

Wolves used to live everywhere on this continent. Not just in a few wild corners - everywhere. From the desert mountains of the Southwest up through the Great Plains, across the boreal forests of Canada, out to the Pacific islands, down into Mexico. At least 23 different subspecies evolved to match whatever local conditions they found.

The historical map on the left shows where a different subspecies lived. You had Arctic wolves in Greenland and the northern islands, stocky and pale. Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico, smaller and adapted to heat. Great Plains wolves that followed bison herds. Vancouver Island wolves on the Pacific coast. Newfoundland wolves. Labrador wolves. Texas wolves. They filled every available niche.

The current map on the right is mostly gray. What's left sits way up in Canada and Alaska, with some holdouts around the Great Lakes and scattered reintroduced groups in the Rockies. Three subspecies went extinct completely - the Mogollon Mountain Wolf from Arizona/New Mexico, the Texas Gray Wolf, and the Southern Rocky Mountain Wolf from Colorado and Utah.

We did this fast, too. From about 1850 through 1960, North America went through massive wolf eradication campaigns. Ranchers shot them, trapped them, laid out poison bait. State and federal governments paid money for dead wolves - actual bounties. Professional hunters made a living tracking down the last survivors in backcountry areas.

By 1930, wolves had vanished from roughly 95% of their former territory in the lower 48. The poison campaigns killed more than just wolves. Eagles, foxes, bears, ravens - anything that ate the bait or fed on a poisoned wolf carcass died too. If you wanted to eliminate predators, the approach worked. If you cared about keeping ecosystems intact, it was a disaster.

Here's the thing about wolves though. They're what ecologists call keystone species - they hold ecosystems together in ways that aren't obvious until they're missing. Wolves hunt deer and elk. Without wolves, deer populations explode. Too many deer means they eat every tree seedling in reach. Willows and aspens can't regenerate. Riverbanks start eroding because there's no root structure holding soil. Beavers leave because their food source disappeared. Streams get warmer without beaver ponds and tree shade. Birds that need dense vegetation lose nesting habitat. One thing leads to another.

The subspecies count gets complicated. Early 1900s scientists measured wolf skulls in museums, compared fur colors and body sizes, noted where specimens came from. They ended up naming 23 or 24 different subspecies. Recent genetic research suggests that was probably splitting hairs too much - some were just local populations that looked a bit different, not actually separate subspecies. Most scientists now think there are five to seven real groups. But historical records use the 23-subspecies system, so that's what you see on these maps.

Wolf numbers today? Between 60,000 and 75,000 across North America, give or take. Canada has most of that - 50,000 to 60,000 scattered across provinces and territories. Alaska has 7,500 to 11,000. The lower 48 states have around 6,000 total. Mexico has maybe 200 to 250, every single one descended from captive breeding programs. Compare that to pre-1850 when there were probably hundreds of thousands of wolves here. We're at something like 10-15% of what used to exist.

Historical Distribution of North American Wolf Subspecies

Common Name Scientific Name Historical Range Kenai Peninsula Wolf Canis lupus alces Kenai Peninsula, southern Alaska Arctic Wolf Canis lupus arctos Canadian Arctic islands, northern Greenland, northernmost mainland Mexican Wolf Canis lupus baileyi Arizona, New Mexico, western Texas, northern Mexico (Sonora, Chihuahua) Newfoundland Wolf Canis lupus beothucus Newfoundland island Bernard's Wolf Canis lupus bernardi Banks Island and Victoria Island, Northwest Territories British Columbia Wolf Canis lupus columbianus Interior British Columbia and southern Yukon Vancouver Island Wolf Canis lupus crassodon Vancouver Island, coastal British Columbia Great Plains Wolf Canis lupus griseoalbus/occidentalis Northern Great Plains: Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, parts of Northwest Territories Cascade Mountains Wolf Canis lupus fuscus Cascade Range in British Columbia, Washington, Oregon Hudson Bay Wolf Canis lupus hudsonicus Hudson Bay lowlands in northern Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut Northern Rocky Mountain Wolf Canis lupus irremotus Northern Rockies: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, southern Alberta/BC Labrador Wolf Canis lupus labradorius Labrador Peninsula, northern Quebec

Common Name Scientific Name Present Range Status Alexander Archipelago Wolf Canis lupus ligoni Southeast Alaska islands and coastal mainland Eastern Wolf Canis lupus lycaon Southern Ontario, southern Quebec around Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Mackenzie River Wolf Canis lupus mackenzii Mackenzie River valley, Northwest Territories, northern Alberta Baffin Island Wolf Canis lupus manningi Baffin Island and surrounding islands, Nunavut Mogollon Mountain Wolf Canis lupus mogollonensis Extinct (formerly Arizona, New Mexico) Texas Gray Wolf Canis lupus monstrabilis Extinct (formerly southern Texas, northeast Mexico) Great Plains Wolf Canis lupus nubilus Great Lakes states (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan), northern Great Plains Yukon Wolf Canis lupus pambasileus Interior Alaska, Yukon Territory Greenland Wolf Canis lupus orion Northern Greenland, High Arctic islands Tundra Wolf Canis lupus tundrarum Arctic tundra across northern Alaska and mainland Canada Southern Rocky Mountain Wolf Canis lupus youngi Extinct (formerly Colorado, Utah, northern Arizona/New Mexico)

