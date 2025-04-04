 Skip to main content

How Cold Can It Get? The Lowest Temperatures Ever Recorded, Mapped

We often talk about record heat, especially in the context of climate change. But on the flip side, our planet also experiences cold so extreme it defies belief—temperatures that can flash-freeze exposed skin and halt life as we know it. These are not just numbers on thermometers; they’re snapshots of how Earth's atmosphere behaves under specific conditions—altitude, wind patterns, and location far from the moderating effects of oceans.

The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth? That title goes to Vostok Station in Antarctica, where scientists measured a bone-cracking −89.2°C (−128.6°F) on July 21, 1983. Located on the East Antarctic Plateau, Vostok is more than 1,000 kilometers from the South Pole and sits atop about 3.7 kilometers (2.3 miles) of ice. It’s isolated, dry, and high—three ingredients that make for perfect deep freeze conditions.

The world map below created by VividMaps shows the lowest temperature ever recorded by country.

Lowest Temperatures Ever Recorded

The Coldest Inhabited Place on Earth

While Antarctica is uninhabited except for research stations, some people actually live year-round in places that regularly flirt with extreme cold. Oymyakon, a rural settlement in the Russian Far East, holds the record for the coldest inhabited place on Earth, with a low of −67.8°C (−89.86°F) recorded in 1933. With fewer than 1,000 residents, the village is known for its endurance culture—school only closes if temperatures fall below −55°C (−67°F).

In Greenland, another climate record quietly fell. In December 1991, the Klinck automatic weather station, located at the center of Greenland’s ice sheet, hit −69.6°C (−93.28°F), a colder reading than Oymyakon’s record but uninhabited and only recently verified.

Here are the top 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded globally, based on official data:

RankCountry/TerritoryLocationTemperatureDate
1AntarcticaVostok Station−89.2°C (−128.6°F)July 21, 1983
2GreenlandKlinck−69.6°C (−93.28°F)Dec 22, 1991
3RussiaOymyakon−67.8°C (−89.86°F)Feb 6, 1933
4CanadaSnag, Yukon−63°C (−81.4°F)Feb 3, 1947
5TajikistanLake Bulunkul−63°C (−81.4°F)Jan 7, 1933
6United StatesProspect Creek, AK−62.2°C (−80°F)Jan 23, 1971
7ChinaGenhe, Inner Mongolia−58°CDec 31, 2009
8KazakhstanAtbasar−57°CJan 8, 1893
9MongoliaZüüngovi−55.3°CDec 31, 1976
10KyrgyzstanAksay Region−53.6°CJan 7, 1969

When the Cold Hit: Timing of Record Lows

What’s interesting is that many of these record-setting cold days occurred decades ago. But that doesn’t mean we’re not seeing cold extremes today. In fact, more countries recorded their coldest temperature in the 2010s than any other decade, likely due to expanded meteorological networks and more accurate satellite readings in regions like Africa and Asia, where weather stations were scarce before.

Here’s a quick look at when these cold records were set:

Coldest Months: Unsurprising but Still Interesting

As expected, the coldest months tend to cluster around January and February in the Northern Hemisphere, and June and July in the Southern Hemisphere. This lines up with when the respective poles are tilted furthest from the sun, giving long nights and minimal solar heating.

One curious note: In parts of the high Arctic, sunlight returns in February, but temperatures stay cold well into March due to the ice-covered surface reflecting the sun’s rays—a feedback loop that slows seasonal warming.

What Does This All Mean in a Warming World?

It's tempting to think that record cold somehow contradicts climate change—but it doesn’t. Global warming refers to long-term trends, not short-term weather events. In fact, the warming Arctic has changed atmospheric circulation patterns, like the polar vortex, which sometimes lets freezing Arctic air escape to lower latitudes, bringing temporary deep freezes to North America or Eurasia.

At the same time, Arctic and Antarctic temperatures are warming faster than the global average. Greenland, despite hosting one of the coldest points on Earth, is losing 270 billion metric tons of ice per year, contributing to sea level rise.

So while record cold still happens, the planet overall is warming—and fast.

Want to explore the full set of maps showing the coldest temperatures, dates, and months around the globe? Visit the original post at Vivid Maps—they’ve visualized this data beautifully.

If you’ve ever experienced extreme cold or lived in a place that regularly dips below freezing, I’d love to hear about it. What was the lowest temperature you’ve seen on your thermometer? Let’s talk in the comments below!
