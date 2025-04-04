How Cold Can It Get? The Lowest Temperatures Ever Recorded, Mapped

We often talk about record heat, especially in the context of climate change. But on the flip side, our planet also experiences cold so extreme it defies belief—temperatures that can flash-freeze exposed skin and halt life as we know it. These are not just numbers on thermometers; they’re snapshots of how Earth's atmosphere behaves under specific conditions—altitude, wind patterns, and location far from the moderating effects of oceans.
The coldest temperature ever recorded on Earth? That title goes to Vostok Station in Antarctica, where scientists measured a bone-cracking −89.2°C (−128.6°F) on July 21, 1983. Located on the East Antarctic Plateau, Vostok is more than 1,000 kilometers from the South Pole and sits atop about 3.7 kilometers (2.3 miles) of ice. It’s isolated, dry, and high—three ingredients that make for perfect deep freeze conditions.
The world map below created by VividMaps shows the lowest temperature ever recorded by country.
The Coldest Inhabited Place on Earth
While Antarctica is uninhabited except for research stations, some people actually live year-round in places that regularly flirt with extreme cold. Oymyakon, a rural settlement in the Russian Far East, holds the record for the coldest inhabited place on Earth, with a low of −67.8°C (−89.86°F) recorded in 1933. With fewer than 1,000 residents, the village is known for its endurance culture—school only closes if temperatures fall below −55°C (−67°F).
In Greenland, another climate record quietly fell. In December 1991, the Klinck automatic weather station, located at the center of Greenland’s ice sheet, hit −69.6°C (−93.28°F), a colder reading than Oymyakon’s record but uninhabited and only recently verified.
Here are the top 10 coldest temperatures ever recorded globally, based on official data:
|Rank
|Country/Territory
|Location
|Temperature
|Date
|1
|Antarctica
|Vostok Station
|−89.2°C (−128.6°F)
|July 21, 1983
|2
|Greenland
|Klinck
|−69.6°C (−93.28°F)
|Dec 22, 1991
|3
|Russia
|Oymyakon
|−67.8°C (−89.86°F)
|Feb 6, 1933
|4
|Canada
|Snag, Yukon
|−63°C (−81.4°F)
|Feb 3, 1947
|5
|Tajikistan
|Lake Bulunkul
|−63°C (−81.4°F)
|Jan 7, 1933
|6
|United States
|Prospect Creek, AK
|−62.2°C (−80°F)
|Jan 23, 1971
|7
|China
|Genhe, Inner Mongolia
|−58°C
|Dec 31, 2009
|8
|Kazakhstan
|Atbasar
|−57°C
|Jan 8, 1893
|9
|Mongolia
|Züüngovi
|−55.3°C
|Dec 31, 1976
|10
|Kyrgyzstan
|Aksay Region
|−53.6°C
|Jan 7, 1969
When the Cold Hit: Timing of Record Lows
