Mapping the Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded on Earth

When summer arrives, it brings not only vacation season but also some of the most extreme heat waves across the globe. While many people associate summer with warm, sunny days, some regions endure scorching temperatures that push the limits of human endurance. To put these extremes into perspective, we’ve mapped the highest temperatures ever recorded in countries around the world.

The maps below, created by Vivid Maps, illustrate these record-breaking temperatures and the patterns of extreme heat across the globe.

The Hottest Temperature on Record

According to historical weather data, the highest reliably recorded temperature on Earth is 56.7°C (134°F), measured in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. However, an even higher temperature of 58°C (136.4°F) was reportedly recorded in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922. While this Libyan record stood for decades, some meteorologists have questioned its accuracy due to inconsistencies in measurement methods at the time.

The World’s Hottest Locations

Looking at the highest confirmed temperatures by country, the top ten hottest records include:

Rank Country Location Temperature Date 1 Libya El Azizia 58.0°C (136.4°F) September 13, 1922 2 United States Furnace Creek Ranch 56.7°C (134°F) July 10, 1913 3 Tunisia Kebili 55.0°C (131°F) July 7, 1931 4 Iran Saqqez 54.0°C (131°F) June 29, 2017 5 Kuwait Mitribah 53.9°C (129°F) July 21, 2016 6 Iraq Basra 53.8°C (128.8°F) July 15, 2016 7 Pakistan Skardu 53.7°C (128.7°F) May 1, 2017 8 United Arab Emirates Al Jazeera Border Gate 52.1°C (125.8°F) July 11, 2002 9 Mexico Madera 52.1°C (125.6°F) July 28, 1995 10 Saudi Arabia Turaif 52.1°C (125.6°F) June 23, 2010

Rising Heat: When Records Were Set

Temperature records have been breaking at an increasing rate, particularly in recent decades.

Decade Number of Countries Recording Hottest Temperatures 2010s 102 2020s 36 2000s 32 1990s 31 1980s 11

Seasonal Trends in Extreme Heat

Not surprisingly, most of the highest temperature records occur in the summer months for the Northern Hemisphere, while in the Southern Hemisphere, these extreme temperatures tend to be recorded during the summer, which falls in the winter months of the Northern Hemisphere.

Month Number of Countries Setting Record Temperatures July 54 August 47 June 23

The Takeaway: A Warming Planet

As global temperatures continue to rise, record-breaking heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense. Understanding these trends helps highlight the need for climate adaptation strategies, improved infrastructure, and policies to mitigate the effects of extreme heat on vulnerable populations.