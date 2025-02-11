Mapping the Hottest Temperatures Ever Recorded on Earth

When summer arrives, it brings not only vacation season but also some of the most extreme heat waves across the globe. While many people associate summer with warm, sunny days, some regions endure scorching temperatures that push the limits of human endurance. To put these extremes into perspective, we’ve mapped the highest temperatures ever recorded in countries around the world.
The maps below, created by Vivid Maps, illustrate these record-breaking temperatures and the patterns of extreme heat across the globe.
The Hottest Temperature on Record
According to historical weather data, the highest reliably recorded temperature on Earth is 56.7°C (134°F), measured in Death Valley, California, on July 10, 1913. However, an even higher temperature of 58°C (136.4°F) was reportedly recorded in El Azizia, Libya, on September 13, 1922. While this Libyan record stood for decades, some meteorologists have questioned its accuracy due to inconsistencies in measurement methods at the time.
The World’s Hottest Locations
Looking at the highest confirmed temperatures by country, the top ten hottest records include:
|Rank
|Country
|Location
|Temperature
|Date
|1
|Libya
|El Azizia
|58.0°C (136.4°F)
|September 13, 1922
|2
|United States
|Furnace Creek Ranch
|56.7°C (134°F)
|July 10, 1913
|3
|Tunisia
|Kebili
|55.0°C (131°F)
|July 7, 1931
|4
|Iran
|Saqqez
|54.0°C (131°F)
|June 29, 2017
|5
|Kuwait
|Mitribah
|53.9°C (129°F)
|July 21, 2016
|6
|Iraq
|Basra
|53.8°C (128.8°F)
|July 15, 2016
|7
|Pakistan
|Skardu
|53.7°C (128.7°F)
|May 1, 2017
|8
|United Arab Emirates
|Al Jazeera Border Gate
|52.1°C (125.8°F)
|July 11, 2002
|9
|Mexico
|Madera
|52.1°C (125.6°F)
|July 28, 1995
|10
|Saudi Arabia
|Turaif
|52.1°C (125.6°F)
|June 23, 2010
Rising Heat: When Records Were Set
|Decade
|Number of Countries Recording Hottest Temperatures
|2010s
|102
|2020s
|36
|2000s
|32
|1990s
|31
|1980s
|11
Seasonal Trends in Extreme Heat
|Month
|Number of Countries Setting Record Temperatures
|July
|54
|August
|47
|June
|23
This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
Comments
Post a Comment