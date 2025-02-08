Mediterranean Blues: How Shrinking Rivers Threaten Our Seas

Imagine the Mediterranean Sea not just as a vast expanse of blue, but as a living entity nourished by the veins of rivers flowing into it. These rivers deliver essential freshwater and nutrients, sustaining the rich marine life that thrives along its coasts. However, recent research indicates that climate change could significantly reduce these vital river flows, with profound consequences for the Mediterranean ecosystem.

A study led by the European Commission's Joint Research Centre found that, in a scenario where global temperatures rise by 4°C above pre-industrial levels, freshwater input into the Mediterranean could decrease by up to 41%. This reduction would lead to a 10% decline in marine primary productivity—the foundation of the oceanic food web—and a 6% decrease in fish biomass. Economically, this translates to an estimated annual loss of €4.7 billion for the fishing industry.

The Adriatic and Aegean Seas are particularly vulnerable. These regions, among the most heavily fished in the Mediterranean, could experience reductions in marine productivity and fish biomass of 12% and 35%, respectively. Such declines would not only disrupt local ecosystems but also threaten the livelihoods of coastal communities that depend on fishing.

The situation is exacerbated by recent climatic events. In the summer of 2024, the Adriatic Sea experienced unprecedented warming, with temperatures reaching 30°C in some areas. This heatwave led to declines in traditional fish species and the proliferation of mucilage—a thick, algae-like substance—that clogged fishing nets and suffocated shellfish. Similarly, Greece's mussel harvest suffered a catastrophic blow, with a 90% drop in 2024 due to record-high sea temperatures.

Addressing this issue requires a multifaceted approach. Mitigating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions is crucial. Additionally, sustainable water management practices can help preserve river flows, and adaptive strategies in the fishing industry can mitigate economic impacts. By understanding the interconnectedness of our river systems and marine environments, we can work towards preserving the health and productivity of the Mediterranean Sea for future generations.

