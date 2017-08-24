/ / Alaska’s permafrost, shown here in 2010, is no longer permanent

Edit
Alaska’s permafrost, shown here in 2010, is no longer permanent. It is starting to thaw.


By 2050, much of this frozen ground, a storehouse of ancient carbon, could be gone.


This is what may be lost.


Source: nytimes.com
Alex E

