U.S. Temperature Zones Predicted for 2070-2099 Under Different Emissions Scenarios

In the decades ahead, climate change is anticipated to exert profound influences on the United States, with discernible alterations projected by the year 2070 and a more pronounced impact expected by 2099. Under prevailing emission scenarios, a pervasive elevation in temperatures is foreseen across the nation, heralding an era of heightened heatwaves and altered thermal regimes. This thermal shift is poised to reshape precipitation patterns, imparting regional variations in water availability and amplifying the risk of prolonged droughts in certain areas, while concurrently ushering in increased rainfall in others.

Sea levels, driven by the relentless melting of polar ice and glaciers, are envisioned to rise, casting a specter of encroaching inundation and heightened vulnerability for coastal regions. The resultant surge in extreme weather events, including hurricanes, floods, and wildfires, portends a heightened susceptibility for communities, ecosystems, and infrastructure. Ecological equilibrium is likely to be disrupted as shifting temperature and precipitation patterns force adaptive responses in flora and fauna, with potential ramifications for biodiversity and ecosystem stability.

Agricultural landscapes will undergo transformative changes, with altered growing seasons and yields influenced by the evolving climate. This shift may engender both opportunities and challenges for food production and supply chains. Simultaneously, public health considerations will come to the forefront as rising temperatures contribute to the proliferation of diseases, exacerbating existing health risks and necessitating adaptive healthcare strategies.

While these projections offer insights into a plausible future, it is crucial to underscore the inherent uncertainties in climate modeling. The trajectory (scenario) of climate change is contingent upon global efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions, and the efficacy of international initiatives will play a pivotal role in shaping the extent of these anticipated changes.

The maps below created by Reddit user Gigitoe shows American temperature zones predicted for 2070-2099 under different emissions scenarios.

Predictions for U.S. temperature zones in the years 2070-2099 under different emissions scenarios are based on climate models that take into account various levels of greenhouse gas emissions. These scenarios, often referred to as Representative Concentration Pathways ( RCPs ), provide a range of possible future climate conditions. Here's a general overview of potential temperature zone changes:

Under higher emissions scenarios (such as RCP 8.5, which represents a pathway with high greenhouse gas emissions), the U.S. is likely to experience more significant warming. This could result in a northward shift of temperature zones, with warmer conditions extending into traditionally cooler regions.

Conversely, under lower emissions scenarios (like RCP 2.6, associated with more ambitious efforts to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions), the magnitude of temperature increase is expected to be more moderate. This could lead to a relatively smaller shift in temperature zones, potentially preserving some of the current climate characteristics.





In general, coastal areas might experience more substantial warming compared to inland regions due to the influence of ocean currents and other factors. Mountainous areas may also see unique temperature patterns, and changes in elevation can play a role in how temperature zones shift.





