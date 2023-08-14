Foxes are small to medium-sized members of the Canidae family, which also includes wolves, dogs, and other related animals. There are about 37 species of foxes distributed around the world, and they inhabit a wide range of environments, from forests and grasslands to deserts and urban areas.

Below is the map of fox species distribution created by Reddit user isaacSW

Here are some of the most well-known fox species and their distribution:

Red Fox (Vulpes vulpes): The red fox is one of the most widely distributed fox species and is found in North America, Europe, Asia, and parts of North Africa. They are adaptable and can live in a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas.

Arctic Fox (Vulpes lagopus): The Arctic fox is found in the Arctic regions of North America, Europe, and Asia. They have adaptations that help them survive in cold climates, such as a thick coat that changes color with the seasons.

Gray Fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus): The gray fox is native to North and Central America. It can be found in a variety of habitats, including forests, brushy areas, and even urban environments.

Fennec Fox (Vulpes zerda): The fennec fox is known for its large ears and is found in the Sahara Desert and other arid regions of North Africa. They are well adapted to desert life.

Corsac Fox (Vulpes corsac): The corsac fox is native to central Asia and can be found in steppes, semi-deserts, and other open habitats.

Bat-Eared Fox (Otocyon megalotis): This fox species is found in parts of Africa, particularly in savannas and grasslands. They are known for their distinctive large ears.

Kit Fox (Vulpes macrotis): The kit fox is found in southwestern North America, primarily in deserts and semi-arid regions.

Swift Fox (Vulpes velox): The swift fox is native to North America, specifically the central and western grasslands. They are well adapted to prairie habitats.

Island Fox (Urocyon littoralis): This species is endemic to the Channel Islands of California, USA. Different subspecies of island foxes inhabit each of the individual islands.

Rüppell's Fox (Vulpes rueppelli): Found in parts of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, this fox species inhabits arid and desert regions.

Cape Fox (Vulpes chama): Native to southern Africa, the Cape fox prefers semi-arid and scrubland habitats.

Raccoon Dog (Nyctereutes procyonoides): While not a true fox, the raccoon dog is often referred to as such due to its resemblance to foxes. It is native to East Asia and parts of Europe.

