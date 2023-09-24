Animals Ranked by Eyesight and How They Compare to Humans
Have you ever been curious about how animals perceive the world? As animals have evolved with more intricate bodies and behaviors, their eyes have adapted to meet their survival requirements. The experts at Lasik by OCLI Vision have delved into the fascinating realm of animal eyes to produce a comprehensive guide comparing animal vision to that of humans. To rank these animals according to their eyesight, they took into account various factors, including precision in distance accuracy, perception of color and light, field of vision, and the speed of their vision based on flicker fusion frequency.
Below is the infographic of 90 animals ranked by eyesight and how they compare to humans.
How the Rankings Work
Humans are 0/0/0 on this chart and act as a point of reference. A 100 means that the animal is the best in that field compared to any other animal of thmrdass, except in the case of held of vision. Since many animals have 360 degrees of vision, they all get 100.
Distance
The distance measure ranks how far animals can see compared to humans. This includes the ability to see prey in the dark, spot movement, and recognize patterns and shapes from a distance. So a higher score may not necessarily mean they can see the farthest, just that their eyes are more versatile across distances than humans.
Color/Light Perception
The color/light perception measure ranks how well animals see in the dark and how many colors they can perceive compared to humans. The visible spectrum humans can see falls between ultraviolet light and red light. Humans typically have three types of photo pigments in their cones: red, green, and blue. This allows them to distinguish up to 10 million colors. Up to 12% of human females have four cone types, which enables them to perceive 100 times more colors. Many birds, insects, and fish have four cones, which enables them to see ultraviolet light. Ultraviolet light has shorter wavelengths than humans can perceive. Other animals, such as dogs, have fewer types and numbers of cones, which reduces how many colors they can perceive.
Field of Vision
The field of vision measure ranks how the peripheral vision of animals compares to humans. Peripheral vision is how well you can see above, below, and to the sides of where your gaze is fixed. Eyes on the sides of the head typically allow for a wider field of vision. Prey animals and herbivores tend to have eyes on the sides of their head, enabling them to notice predators sneaking up on them. Most predators have front-facing eyes, which gives them a larger binocular visual field (where both eyes can see clearly together), helping them pinpoint and lock on prey over distances. If an animal has a field of vision of 360 degrees, they get 100 points.
The task of determining which animal boasts the best vision is far from simple, as there isn't a single clear winner. Selecting the ultimate eyesight champion in the animal kingdom is complex because every creature has evolved visual characteristics tailored to their survival needs. Moreover, various factors come into play when ranking animals' eyesight.
If you're contemplating which animal can see the farthest with the greatest precision, eagles undoubtedly take the crown. Eagle eyes are among the sharpest and most formidable in the animal kingdom, estimated to be approximately four to eight times stronger than the average human eye. Despite eagles weighing an average of 10 pounds, their eyes are roughly the same size as human eyes. Eagle vision excels at long distances and exhibits extraordinary color resolution and clarity. These birds can distinguish between five uniquely colored squirrel species and spot prey even when it's concealed. An eagle is believed to be capable of spotting a rabbit more than 2 miles away. During their rapid descents to strike prey, the muscles around their eyes continuously adjust the curvature of their eyeballs, ensuring sharp focus and accuracy throughout the entire process, including the attack itself.
In terms of 360-degree vision, chameleons are among the select few animals with a broader field of vision than goats and sheep. Chameleon's eyes can swivel far enough to provide them with a complete panoramic view of their surroundings, and they can move each eye independently.
In addition to chameleons, mantis shrimp, seahorses, dolphins, dragonflies, and certain bird species, like grackles, possess the ability to move their eyes individually.
Sharks are believed to possess the best underwater vision, with eyesight approximately ten times better than that of humans when submerged. Under ideal conditions, sharks can see up to 30 to 50 feet ahead of them, even in the dimly lit depths of the sea. Some studies suggest they can spot objects 30 yards away in clear water. Shark eyes are equipped with a reflective layer called the tapetum, enabling them to see exceptionally well in low light conditions. Their eye placement provides them with nearly 360-degree vision.
Mantis shrimp are another underwater vision marvel, often described as having the best vision in the animal kingdom. They possess 16 photoreceptors, four times more than humans, allowing them to perceive a broader spectrum of light.
In terms of color perception, mantis shrimp stand out, but other creatures enjoy a stunning array of colors as well. Certain dragonfly species can see up to 30 different colors and are the fastest at perceiving their surroundings, with a rate of up to 300 frames per second. Honeybees also have excellent color vision, interpreting colors five times faster than humans. To bees, flower petals appear to sparkle and shift colors, signaling an abundance of nectar to collect.
Now, let's explore the vision of our furry friends. Dog vision is estimated to be around 20/75, meaning they need to be 20 feet from an object to see it as clearly as a human standing 75 feet away. Their color vision is limited compared to humans, as they have only two types of cones (compared to our three), restricting them to shades of gray, brown, yellow, and blue. Dogs perceive visual information about 25 percent faster than humans, a trait that may have evolved from their wolf ancestors, aiding in the detection of small prey movements.
Cats have nearsighted vision, ranging from 20/100 to 20/200. Similar to dogs, they possess a limited color range in their vision. However, their night vision is impressive, allowing them to see six to eight times better in low light conditions compared to humans.
|
Animal
|
Description
(and Awards if Applicable)
|
Values Compared to Humans
|
Birds
|
Bald Eagle
|
Best
Distance Vision
|
Distance:
100
|
Hawk
|
Humans
with healthy eyes have 20/20 vision, but hawks have 20/4 or 20/5 vision. They
have a field of vision of about 278 degrees, compared to about 180 in
humans.
|
Distance:
90
|
Owl
|
Best
Night Vision
|
Distance:
-50
|
Woodcock
|
Best Bird
Field of Vision
|
Distance:
-50
|
Peregrine Falcon
|
These
falcons have binocular vision eight times superior to that of humans. They
can spot small prey more than a mile away. They are able to maintain sharp
vision even while diving at 180 miles per hour. A third eyelid protects their
eyes during these intense plunges.
|
Distance:
95
|
Pigeon
|
Pigeons
have excellent eyesight — in fact, they have been called “eyes with wings.” They have been used in search-and-rescue
missions.
|
Distance:
80
|
Goose
|
Waterfowl
can see objects in fine detail up to three and a half times farther than
humans can. They can also see in near-total darkness, with night vision 12
times better than humans have.
|
Distance:
80
|
European Robin
|
Ability
to See Magnetic Fields
|
Distance:
80
|
Hummingbird
|
Hummingbirds
can see colors beyond our comprehension, including ultraviolet. They can also
see farther than humans and have a nearly panoramic field of vision.
|
Distance:
50
|
Vulture
|
Vultures
have keen eyesight — it is believed that they can spot a 3-foot carcass from
more than 4 miles away.
|
Distance:
95
|
Mammals
|
Dog
|
Dogs,
like most other mammals, have only two types of cones. This enables them to
distinguish blue from yellow but not red from green. It is believed that they
have roughly 20/50 vision. At night, this reduces to 20/250. However, they are much better at detecting
motion.
|
Distance:
-50
|
Goat
|
Goats
have horizontal rectangular pupils, which gives them a field of vision from
320 to 340 degrees. This enables them to spot predators while they are
foraging. They also have excellent depth perception to help them jump and
climb over difficult terrain. Slit pupils give them an advantage in low-light
situations as well.
|
Distance:
-30
|
Cat
|
A
cat’s eyesight ranges from 20/100 to 20/200, so they cannot see nearly as far
as humans, but they can see in the dark six to eight times better.
|
Distance:
-75
|
Naked Mole-Rat
|
The
naked mole-rat is mostly blind, but its eyes still serve a purpose —
detecting magnetic fields.
|
Distance:
-100
|
Horse
|
Horses
have a nearly 360-degree field of vision with only two blind spots (directly
behind the tail and in front of their head). They are believed to have 20/30
to 20/60 vision. They have almost twice the rods that humans do, giving them
superior low-light vision. However, they are not adept at transitioning
between high and low light, which often makes them reluctant to enter dark
places.
|
Distance:
-25
|
Sheep
|
Sheep
have a field of vision between 320 and 340 degrees, can see 20 feet away,
have good night vision, and cannot see the color red.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Tiger
|
Tigers’
forward-facing eyes aid in accurately accessing distance and depth of prey in
complex environments. Their night vision is around eight times greater than
humans’ is. They have a thick line of nerves running horizontally across
their eyes, which improves their peripheral vision.
|
Distance:
-20
|
Cow
|
Cows
can see everything around them except directly behind them and have poor
depth perception. However, they can see in dimmer light than humans
can.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Pig
|
Pigs
have poor eyesight, which they make up for with their sense of smell, which
may be superior to that of dogs — they have 1,113 olfactory receptor genes
versus 811 in dogs.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Squirrel
|
Squirrels’
peripheral vision is just as good as their focal eyesight. They can detect
small movements across long distances. Their night vision is quite poor.
|
Distance:
10
|
Giraffe
|
Giraffes
are among of the few mammals to be able to perceive color. They also have a
360-degree field of vision and can see far into the distance.
|
Distance:
70
|
Rhino
|
Rhino
eyes are small for their size, contributing to their poor vision. They are
unable to see a motionless person just 15 feet away. They also lack color vision.
|
Distance:
-95
|
Bat
|
Bat
eyes are loaded with rods, enhancing their night vision. However, they have
poor clarity and are unable to see color.
|
Distance:
-95
|
Zebra
|
Zebras
have keen eyesight and are able to spot movement over great distances. Their
large eyes are oriented to give them a wide field of vision to spot
danger.
|
Distance:
80
|
Tarsier
|
Tarsiers
have the largest eyes of any mammal relative to their body size, with each
eye having about the same volume as their brain. The high-density
photoreceptor cells and sharp visual acuity of their eyes help them catch
insects in the dark. Their eyes cannot move in their sockets, but they are
able to turn their heads 360 degrees.
|
Distance:
-20
|
Reindeer
|
Arctic
reindeer eyes change from gold in the summer to blue in the winter, which
helps them navigate the shifting light levels of their extreme habitat. They
can also see UV light, which is helpful for spotting wolves and lichen (which
appear dark because they absorb UV light).
|
Distance:
-20
|
Camel
|
Camels
have adapted to have three eyelids and long eyelashes to protect their eyes
from sand and heat.
|
Distance:
60
|
Wolf
|
Wolves
are nocturnal hunters, so they have excellent night vision and can detect
movement in low-light conditions far better than humans can. Their eyes lack
a foveal pit, which reduces their focusing abilities across distances.
|
Distance:
-40
|
Otter
|
A
specialized lens and cornea in an otter’s eyes correct for the refraction of
light that occurs when transitioning from aerial to aquatic vision. In bright
light, their vision is equally good above and below water; in dim light,
their underwater resolution is superior.
|
Distance:
-70
|
Amphibians/Reptiles
|
Chameleon
|
Best
Reptile Field of Vision Chameleons have unique visual features such as a
negative lens (concave shape), a positive cornea (convex shape), and
monocular focusing (individual focus of each eye). These attributes give them
laser-sharp focus. Their eyes also stick out from their head, giving them
panoramic vision.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Leopard Gecko
|
Geckos
are believed to be 350 times more sensitive to light and color than humans,
making their night vision extraordinary. They also have 360-degree vision but
a short focal length, making them susceptible to far-striking
predators.
|
Distance:
-90
|
Crocodile
|
While
crocodiles’ vision is six to seven times less sharp than human vision, they
have mirrored receptors and built-in goggles that help them see in dark
waters.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Snake
|
Snakes
have notoriously poor eyesight, which is why they rely on flicking their
tongue in the air to get a sense of their surroundings. Their tongues “smell” the environment and pinpoint
prey.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Fish/Sea Creatures
|
Shark
|
Best
Underwater Vision
|
Distance:
50
|
Mantis Shrimp
|
Most
Complex Vision
|
Distance:
-50
|
Seahorse
|
Seahorses
are known for their sharp eyesight. They are able to move their eyes
independently, so they can look in front of and behind them at the same time.
This is useful for hunting
food.
|
Distance:
20
|
Octopus
|
Octopus
do not have a blind spot (like vertebrates do) because their optic nerves do
not pass through the eye’s light receptors but instead pass behind them. This
enables octopuses to see all around them. They can also perceive light
through their skin, enabling them to navigate in the dark.
|
Distance:
-70
|
Giant Squid
|
Giant
squid have the largest eyes in the animal kingdom. This allows them to absorb
more light to see bioluminescent prey. They do not have cones, so their world
is likely black and white.
|
Distance:
20
|
Blue Whale
|
Broadly
speaking, a whale’s vision is about ten times worse than that of a human and
several times worse than that of a dog or cat. Their world is monochromatic
and blurry, but their hearing is superb!
|
Distance:
-90
|
Dolphin
|
Dolphins
have limited color vision and poorer visual acuity than humans, but studies
have shown that their visual perception may be comparable to that of primates
like chimpanzees. They can see about 150 feet away, so they rely on
echolocation to increase their range of “sight.”
|
Distance:
-70
|
Giant Ostracod
|
Best
Underwater Night Vision
|
Distance:
-80
|
California Purple Sea Urchin
|
These
creatures have been described as “one big eye” because the surface of their
bodies is packed with photoreceptors. This extreme light sensitivity enables
them to see in every direction, even though they don’t have eyes.
|
Distance:
-50
|
Goldfish
|
Goldfish
see clearly within a range of 15 feet and see combinations of red, green,
blue, and ultraviolet light. Since they do not have eyelids, they need 8 to
12 hours of total darkness to rest.
|
Distance:
-90
|
Insects/Invertebrates
|
Australian Swallowtail
|
These
butterflies have 15 different types of photoreceptors, while most butterflies
have four. They have extraordinary color vision to help them find flowers,
which look even more incredible to them than they do to humans! The receptors
also help them detect very specific types of color stimuli, such as objects
hidden in vegetation or fast-moving objects.
|
Distance:
-80
|
Dragonfly
|
Best
Color Vision/Most Lenses
|
Distance:
-50
|
Horsefly
|
Horseflies
are able to see heat — they use thermal imaging to locate hosts for feeding.
They can also track large moving objects, especially dark-colored ones, even
in the midst of fast flight.
|
Distance:
10
|
Honeybee
|
Fastest
Color Vision
|
Distance:
-95
|
Ant
|
The
smaller the ant, the blurrier the vision. That is because smaller ants have
fewer ommatidia, the units that make up insects’ compound eyes.
|
Distance:
-95
|
Ogre Spider
|
Ogre
spiders have two massive, hypersensitive eyes and six smaller ones. This
gives them outstanding night vision, about 2,000 times greater than humans
have.
|
Distance:
-70
|
Dung Beetle
|
Dung
beetles’ eyes are so sensitive to light that they are believed to be able to
see the Milky Way as a hazy stripe streaking across the night sky. They use
the galaxy as a compass reference, helping them roll dung balls in straight
lines in the dark.
|
Distance:
-90
Lastly, the term "critical flicker fusion frequency" (cFFF) comes into play. This concept represents the frequency at which flickering light appears continuous and is used to assess temporal vision processing. Animals that fly require a high CFF threshold to detect rapidly approaching objects and avoid collisions. Most movies are demonstrated in 24 frames per second, which is the minimum that appears to flow realistically for Homo sapiens.
|
Animal
|
Upper CFF Threshold
|
Dragonfly
|
300
|
Honeybee
|
200
|
Pied Flycatcher
|
146
|
Collared Flycatcher
|
141
|
Pigeon
|
143
|
Peregrine Falcon
|
129
|
Golden-Mantled Ground Squirrel
|
120
|
Starling
|
100
|
Rock Dove
|
100
|
Yellow-Pine Chipmunk
|
100
|
Cat
|
100
|
Chicken
|
90
|
Rhesus Monkey
|
95
|
Sheep
|
80
|
Dog
|
80
|
Green Iguana
|
80
|
Yellowfin Tuna
|
80
|
Fruit Fly
|
80
|
Emperor Moth
|
75
|
Common Octopus
|
72
|
Atlantic Salmon
|
72
|
Tree Shrew
|
70
|
Goldfish
|
67
|
Human
|
60
|
Anole
|
70
|
Guppy
|
67
|
Siamese Fighting Fish
|
60
|
American Red Squirrel
|
60
|
Euphausiid Shrimp
|
57
|
Hermit Crab
|
53
|
American Crayfish
|
53
|
Guinea Pig
|
50
|
Tuatara
|
45.6
|
Great Horned Owl
|
45
|
American Cockroach
|
42.5
|
Euphausiid Krill
|
40
|
Green Sea Turtle
|
40
|
Loggerhead Sea Turtle
|
40
|
Jumping Spider
|
40
|
Brown Rat
|
39
|
Japanese Rice Fish
|
37.5
|
Lemon Shark
|
37
|
Harp Seal
|
32.7
|
Oplophorus Shrimp
|
32
|
Tiger Salamander
|
30
|
Sprague Dawley Rat
|
30
|
Rainbow Trout
|
27
|
Sergestid Shrimp
|
25
|
Swordfish
|
22
|
Green Frog
|
21
|
Tokay Gecko
|
20
|
Common Eel
|
14
|
Wolf Spider
|
10
|
Cane Toad
|
6.7
