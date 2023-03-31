The term "marsupial" comes from Latin and Greek word "marsupium," meaning "pouch." In biology, this term is used to refer to an abdominal pouch.

Marsupials are any representatives of the mammalian infraclass Marsupialia. All existent marsupials are endemic to Australasia, Indonesia and the Americas. A distinguishing feature typical to most of such species is that the immature are carried in a pouch.

The currently preserved marsupials include opossums, kangaroos, koalas, Tasmanian devils, wombats, wallabies, and bandicoots among others, while many vanished species, such as the thylacine, are also known.

The map below shows Marsupial range and their biodiversity.







