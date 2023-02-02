The Scale of Global Fossil Fuel Production
Fossil fuels have been our prevailing energy source for over a century, and the countries still extract and consume an enormous amount of oil, coal, and gas every year.
Visual Capitalist created a stunning infographic using data from BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy that visualizes global fossil fuel production volume in 2021.
In 2021, the world produced about 8 billion tonnes of coal, 4 billion tonnes of oil, and above 4 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.
Most of the coal is used to generate electricity for our homes and offices and has a crucial role in steel production. Natural gas is also an essential source of electricity and warmth for buildings. Oil is predominantly used by the transportation sector, besides petrochemical manufacturing, heating, and other end uses.
Coal
If all the coal mined in 2021 were arranged in a cube, it would measure 2,141 meters (2.1 km or 1.33 mi) on each side—over 2.5 times the height of Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building.
China mined 50 percent or more than 4 billion tonnes of global coal in 2021. It's also the largest consumer of coal, accounting for 54 percent of coal consumption in 2021.
India is both the second most considerable producer and consumer of coal. Meanwhile, Indonesia is the world's largest coal exporter, accompanied by Australia.
In the Western world, the United States coal production was down 47 percent compared to 2011 levels, and the decline is likely to continue with the clean energy evolution.
Top 10 coal producers
|
Rank
|
Country
|
2021 Coal Production
|
Percent of Total
|
1
|
China
|
4,126.0
|
50
|
2
|
India
|
811.3
|
10
|
3
|
Indonesia
|
614.0
|
8
|
4
|
United States
|
524.4
|
6
|
5
|
Australia
|
478.6
|
6
|
6
|
Russia
|
433.7
|
5
|
7
|
South Africa
|
234.5
|
3
|
8
|
Germany
|
126.0
|
2
|
9
|
Kazakhstan
|
115.7
|
1
|
10
|
Poland
|
107.6
|
1
|
Other
|
600.9
|
7
|
Total
|
8,172.6
|
100
Oil
Top 10 oil producers
|
Rank
|
Country
|
2021 Oil Production
|
Percent of Total
|
1
|
U.S.
|
711.1
|
17
|
2
|
Russia
|
536.4
|
13
|
3
|
Saudi Arabia
|
515.0
|
12
|
4
|
Canada
|
267.1
|
6
|
5
|
Iraq
|
200.8
|
5
|
6
|
China
|
198.9
|
5
|
7
|
Iran
|
167.7
|
4
|
8
|
UAE
|
164.4
|
4
|
9
|
Brazil
|
156.8
|
4
|
10
|
Kuwait
|
131.1
|
3
|
Other
|
1172.0
|
2
|
Total
|
4221.4
|
100
Natural Gas
The United States was the largest producer, with Texas and Pennsylvania accounting for 47 percent of its gas extraction. The United States' electricity and industrial sectors account for about 1/3 of domestic natural gas consumption.
Russian Federation, the next-largest producer, was the most significant gas exporter in 2021. It exported about 210 billion cubic meters of natural gas through pipelines to Europe and China. About 80 percent of Russian natural gas comes from operations in the Arctic.
Top 10 natural gas producers
|
Rank
|
Country
|
2021 Natural Gas
Production
|
Percent of Total
|
1
|
U.S.
|
934.2
|
23
|
2
|
Russia
|
701.7
|
17
|
3
|
Iran
|
256.7
|
6
|
4
|
China
|
209.2
|
5
|
5
|
Qatar
|
177.0
|
4
|
6
|
Canada
|
172.3
|
4
|
7
|
Australia
|
147.2
|
4
|
8
|
Saudi Arabia
|
117.3
|
3
|
9
|
Norway
|
114.3
|
3
|
10
|
Algeria
|
100.8
|
2
|
Other
|
1106.3
|
27
|
Total
|
4,036.9
|
100
