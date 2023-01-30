Your Odds Of Dying From Various Accidents

Many of the deaths in the United States every year are accidental, but some accidents are more likely to kill you than others.

Using National Safety Council data, Visual Capitalist pictured an American's probability of dying from diverse accidents.

Key Findings

The most common type of accidental death is a motor vehicle accident (one in 101 chance of dying).

30 percent of all traffic-corresponding deaths in 2020 involved alcohol-impaired drivers

You're more likely to die from a bee sting in the United States than win the Powerball jackpot.







The lifetime chances were computed by dividing the one-year odds of death by the life expectancy of an individual born in 2020 (77 years).

The second-most accident probable to kill you is a complication of medical and surgical care (one in 798).

The chances of drowning to death in a swimming pool (one in 5,782) are much higher than drowning anywhere else (one in 10,386). Eighty percent of drowned people are male.

Your odds of being killed by accidental firearm discharge are higher than your chances of drowning, though. While unintentional shootings make up just 1% of America's total gun-related deaths (one in 7,998), the chances are still worth considering.