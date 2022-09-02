The Periodic Table of Endangered Elements
The European Chemical Society has released a revised version of the Periodic Table.
In this Periodic Table, the area of each element links to its number of atoms on a logarithmic scale. Based on current consumption levels, the color coding reveals whether there is enough of each chemical element or whether the element is becoming deficient.
While these elements don't technically run out but transform, some are being used up extremely quickly, where they may rapidly become exceptionally scarce.
One chemical element worth pointing out in the Periodic Table is carbon, which is three different colors: green, red, and dark gray.
Green, because carbon is in abundance as carbon dioxide
Red, because it will in the nearest future cause several considerable problems if consumption habits don't change
Gray because carbon-based fuels often come from conflict nations.
The carbon cycle balances photosynthesis, by which plants grow, taking up carbon dioxide, with respiration, by which we and all living organisms exist and give out CO2. For millennia, these two processes, compounded with CO2 absorption and release by the oceans, have been in balance, explaining the soft green color given to carbon in the Periodic Table.
Burning carbon-based fuels pump so much additional carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that photosynthesis and the oceans can't keep up. Hence, CO2 levels increase, leading to global warming and climate change that will cause severe disruption to all living beings on Earth if we do nothing.
Altering the color of carbon is a clarion call to everyone.
|
Element
|
Full Name
|
Status
|
Ac
|
Actinium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Ag
|
Silver
|
Serious threat
|
AI
|
Aluminum
|
Plentiful supply
|
Ar
|
Argon
|
Plentiful supply
|
As
|
Arsenic
|
Serious threat
|
At
|
Astatine
|
Plentiful supply
|
Au
|
Gold
|
Limited availability
|
B
|
Boron
|
Limited availability
|
Ba
|
Barium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Be
|
Beryllium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Bi
|
Bismuth
|
Limited availability
|
Br
|
Bromine
|
Plentiful supply
|
C
|
Carbon
|
Plentiful supply / serious threat
|
Ca
|
Calcium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Cd
|
Cadmium
|
Rising threat
|
Ce
|
Cerium
|
Plentiful supply
|
CI
|
Chlorine
|
Plentiful supply
|
Co
|
Cobalt
|
Rising threat
|
Cr
|
Chromium
|
Rising threat
|
Cs
|
Cesium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Cu
|
Copper
|
Rising threat
|
Dy
|
Dysprosium
|
Rising threat
|
Er
|
Erbium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Eu
|
Europium
|
Plentiful supply
|
F
|
Flourine
|
Plentiful supply
|
Fe
|
Iron
|
Plentiful supply
|
Fr
|
Francium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Ga
|
Gallium
|
Serious threat
|
Gd
|
Gadolinium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Ge
|
Germanium
|
Serious threat
|
H
|
Hydrogen
|
Plentiful supply
|
He
|
Helium
|
Serious threat
|
Hf
|
Hafnium
|
Serious threat
|
Hg
|
Mercury
|
Limited availability
|
Ho
|
Holmium
|
Plentiful supply
|
I
|
Iodine
|
Plentiful supply
|
In
|
Indium
|
Serious threat
|
Ir
|
Iridium
|
Rising threat
|
K
|
Potassium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Kr
|
Krypton
|
Plentiful supply
|
La
|
Lanthanum
|
Plentiful supply
|
Li
|
Lithium
|
Limited availability
|
Lu
|
Lutetium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Mg
|
Magnesium
|
Limited availability
|
Mn
|
Manganese
|
Limited availability
|
Mo
|
Molybdenum
|
Limited availability
|
N
|
Nitrogen
|
Plentiful supply
|
Na
|
Sodium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Nb
|
Niobium
|
Limited availability
|
Nd
|
Neodymium
|
Limited availability
|
Ne
|
Neon
|
Plentify supply
|
Ni
|
Nickel
|
Limited availability
|
O
|
Oxygen
|
Plentiful supply
|
Os
|
Osmium
|
Rising threat
|
P
|
Phosphorus
|
Limited availability
|
Pa
|
Protactinium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Pb
|
Lead
|
Limited availability
|
Pd
|
Palladium
|
Rising threat
|
Po
|
Polonium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Pr
|
Praseodymium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Pt
|
Platinum
|
Rising threat
|
Ra
|
Radium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Rb
|
Rubidium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Re
|
Rhenium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Rh
|
Rhodium
|
Rising threat
|
Rn
|
Radon
|
Plentify supply
|
Ru
|
Ruthenium
|
Rising threat
|
Sb
|
Antimony
|
Limited availability
|
Sc
|
Scandium
|
Limited availability
|
Se
|
Selenium
|
Limited availability
|
Si
|
Silicon
|
Plentiful supply
|
S
|
Sulfur
|
Plentiful supply
|
Sm
|
Samarium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Sn
|
Tin
|
Limited availability
|
Sr
|
Strontium
|
Serious threat
|
Ta
|
Tantalum
|
Serious threat
|
Tb
|
Terbium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Te
|
Tellurium
|
Serious threat
|
Ti
|
Titanium
|
Plentiful supply
|
TI
|
Thalium
|
Limited availability
|
Tm
|
Thulium
|
Plentiful supply
|
V
|
Vanadium
|
Limited availability
|
W
|
Tungsten
|
Limited availability
|
Xe
|
Xenon
|
Plentiful supply
|
Y
|
Yttrium
|
Serious threat
|
Yb
|
Ytterbium
|
Plentiful supply
|
Zn
|
Zinc
|
Serious threat
|
Zr
|
Zirconium
|
Limited availability
|
Th
|
Thorium
|
Plentiful supply
|
U
|
Uranium
|
Rising threat
