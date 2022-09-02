The Periodic Table of Endangered Elements

The European Chemical Society has released a revised version of the Periodic Table.

In this Periodic Table, the area of each element links to its number of atoms on a logarithmic scale. Based on current consumption levels, the color coding reveals whether there is enough of each chemical element or whether the element is becoming deficient.

While these elements don't technically run out but transform, some are being used up extremely quickly, where they may rapidly become exceptionally scarce.

One chemical element worth pointing out in the Periodic Table is carbon, which is three different colors: green, red, and dark gray.

Green, because carbon is in abundance as carbon dioxide

Red, because it will in the nearest future cause several considerable problems if consumption habits don't change

Gray because carbon-based fuels often come from conflict nations.

The carbon cycle balances photosynthesis, by which plants grow, taking up carbon dioxide, with respiration, by which we and all living organisms exist and give out CO2. For millennia, these two processes, compounded with CO2 absorption and release by the oceans, have been in balance, explaining the soft green color given to carbon in the Periodic Table.

Burning carbon-based fuels pump so much additional carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that photosynthesis and the oceans can't keep up. Hence, CO2 levels increase, leading to global warming and climate change that will cause severe disruption to all living beings on Earth if we do nothing.

Altering the color of carbon is a clarion call to everyone.

Element Full Name Status Ac Actinium Plentiful supply Ag Silver Serious threat AI Aluminum Plentiful supply Ar Argon Plentiful supply As Arsenic Serious threat At Astatine Plentiful supply Au Gold Limited availability B Boron Limited availability Ba Barium Plentiful supply Be Beryllium Plentiful supply Bi Bismuth Limited availability Br Bromine Plentiful supply C Carbon Plentiful supply / serious threat Ca Calcium Plentiful supply Cd Cadmium Rising threat Ce Cerium Plentiful supply CI Chlorine Plentiful supply Co Cobalt Rising threat Cr Chromium Rising threat Cs Cesium Plentiful supply Cu Copper Rising threat Dy Dysprosium Rising threat Er Erbium Plentiful supply Eu Europium Plentiful supply F Flourine Plentiful supply Fe Iron Plentiful supply Fr Francium Plentiful supply Ga Gallium Serious threat Gd Gadolinium Plentiful supply Ge Germanium Serious threat H Hydrogen Plentiful supply He Helium Serious threat Hf Hafnium Serious threat Hg Mercury Limited availability Ho Holmium Plentiful supply I Iodine Plentiful supply In Indium Serious threat Ir Iridium Rising threat K Potassium Plentiful supply Kr Krypton Plentiful supply La Lanthanum Plentiful supply Li Lithium Limited availability Lu Lutetium Plentiful supply Mg Magnesium Limited availability Mn Manganese Limited availability Mo Molybdenum Limited availability N Nitrogen Plentiful supply Na Sodium Plentiful supply Nb Niobium Limited availability Nd Neodymium Limited availability Ne Neon Plentify supply Ni Nickel Limited availability O Oxygen Plentiful supply Os Osmium Rising threat P Phosphorus Limited availability Pa Protactinium Plentiful supply Pb Lead Limited availability Pd Palladium Rising threat Po Polonium Plentiful supply Pr Praseodymium Plentiful supply Pt Platinum Rising threat Ra Radium Plentiful supply Rb Rubidium Plentiful supply Re Rhenium Plentiful supply Rh Rhodium Rising threat Rn Radon Plentify supply Ru Ruthenium Rising threat Sb Antimony Limited availability Sc Scandium Limited availability Se Selenium Limited availability Si Silicon Plentiful supply S Sulfur Plentiful supply Sm Samarium Plentiful supply Sn Tin Limited availability Sr Strontium Serious threat Ta Tantalum Serious threat Tb Terbium Plentiful supply Te Tellurium Serious threat Ti Titanium Plentiful supply TI Thalium Limited availability Tm Thulium Plentiful supply V Vanadium Limited availability W Tungsten Limited availability Xe Xenon Plentiful supply Y Yttrium Serious threat Yb Ytterbium Plentiful supply Zn Zinc Serious threat Zr Zirconium Limited availability Th Thorium Plentiful supply U Uranium Rising threat



