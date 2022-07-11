The Sizes of Dinosaurs Compared

When dinosaurs populated our planet over 66 million years ago, their species and sizes ranged dramatically.

Fossil remains reveal that most giant dinosaurs were identical to the weight of 12 African elephants or the length of a Boeing 737. Meanwhile, the smallest was the size of a chicken.

The infographic below from Giulia De Amicis shows dinosaurs' sizes to understand their sizes and variety.

Towering as high as 39 meters (128 ft), the Argentinosaurus, or 'Argentina lizard,' is considered to be the most giant dinosaur ever discovered. These dinosaurs' height was equal to that of a 13-story house. He belonged to a subgroup of dinosaurs called sauropods. They had very extended necks and long tails, four broad legs for support, and comparatively little heads.

In 1987, its bones were excavated in the Argentinian Patagonia region, a destination well-known for prehistoric skeletons.

Other sauropods were also tremendous, including the Brachiosaurus, or 'arm lizard' - approximately the size of a modern blue whale.

Prehistoric fossils found in 1900 in the Colorado Valley revealed the Brachiosaurus settled in the late Jurassic Period (140-155 million years). Likewise, the Tyrannosaurus (12 meters or 39 feet) also settled in North America during the Late Cretaceous epoch, about 80 million years later.

Among the most miniature dinosaurs were the Parvicursor (directly 'small runner') and small paravian dinosaur Epidexipteryx ('display feather'). Both were under 45 centimeters (18 inches), comparable to a contemporary mid-sized bird.

Not only were the dinosaurs of sheer gigantic sizes, but they had enormous mass. The Argentinosaurus was almost the weight of a modern rocket at 75 thousand kilograms (~165 thousand pounds), or double the mass of a Boeing 737. And there were many heavy dinosaurs, such as the Diplodocus ('double beam'), which weighed 13 thousand kilograms (28.7 thousand pounds).