Every Country’s Most Popular Houseplant Mapped

It’s the affair of the century: the houseplant has wrapped its tendrils around humankind’s heart, and it won’t let go.

The millennials began the affair. They filled their rental possessions with vegetation and took ‘shelfies’ to supplement their Instagram selfies. Then, yearly gardening income in the United States increased by 4.62 percent in 2018, as Gen Z left home and joined the houseplant mania. And just like any other relationship, the pandemic amplified things. In 2020, gain almost doubled to 8.79 percent, with shops overwhelmed by 10 times the daily orders they foresaw.

Along with the COVID pandemic, plant affection went… well, if not viral, then rhizomatic, extending and growing in nations worldwide. An indoor plant is a hobby, a shoulder to cry on, a rosary for our existential anxieties, and an interiors flex on Zoom. So the world purchased houseplants.

But some houseplants get more passion than others. HouseFresh examined Google search data for the 230 most-Instagrammed plant species, using Ahrefs Keyword Explorer to determine which one is the most prevalent in every nation worldwide. And they mapped everyone, lining each territory with its most-searched plant.

Europe

Known for their lush, glossy, dark green leaves, the Monstera deliciosa is the most popular houseplant in Europe. Although native to South America, the "Swiss chees plant" earns its nickname thanks to its leaves, which become perforated and Swiss chees-like when they mature. This super Instagrammable plant adds a pop of color and a contemporary jungle feel to any room. They're good air purifiers too!

North America

North America are lovers of the Monstera deliciosa too; however, another houseplant ties as the most searched for - the Mimosa pudica. Its name, deriving from Latin, means "shy, bashful or shrinking." It is a perennial flowering plant that is part of the pea/legume family. It is often grown for its curiosity value as it has a unique response to contact - the leaves fold inward when shaken or touched. This made the Mimosa an ideal candidate for experiments regarding plant habituation and memory.

South America

South America's most-searched-for houseplant is the Passiflora caerulea, a perennial vine that thrives both indoors and in the garden. Bearing dark green glossy leaves, this exotic bloom offers snow-white petals adorned with an explosion of purple, blue and white filaments during summer, followed by edible egg-shaped orange passionate fruits. Easy to grow, this passionflower may need frequent pruning to stey well-behaved, even as a houseplant.

The Middle East and Central Asia

Nerium oleander is the most-searched-for houseplant in the Middle East and Central Asia. This easy-care rounded shrub (or little tree) is one of the most poisonous plants, so caution is advised for homes with children and pets. Despite its toxicity, the Nerium oleander is a treat of the eyes - its leaves are smooth, thick, and leathery, and its flowering hues range from pure white through pale-yellow to salmon pink to deep burgundy red.

Africa

The Lantana camara plant is native to Central and South America, but it is most popular in Africa. Once fully bloomed, the Lantana plant produces multicolored flowers, with hues varying from yellows and oranges, pinks and reds, to lavender and white. A plant of the broadleaf variety, its gorgeous emerald leaves are coarse to the touch. Lantana plants are generally non-fussy, resilient, and low maintenance, making them the perfect houseplant.





The Rest of Asia and Oceania

The most popular houseplant across the rest of Asia and Oceania is the Monstera deliciosa - which translates to "delicious monster." This is likely due to the plant's growth rate as, even in the average home, they can grow up to at least 2 meters tall and 2.5 meters wide. Despite this, the cheese plant is a very low-maintenance plant. They require sunlight and occasional watering - but not too much! This monster prefers its soil to be a little on the dry side.

Every country's favorite houseplant

From the multi-purpose aloe vera plant to the trendy and picturesque swiss cheese plant, houseplants are a worthy addition to any home. Used as a decor staple across many cultures, as a means of injecting nature into day-to-day life, or merely as something pretty to nurture and take care of (looking at you, plant mums!), many different plants call the indoors their home.