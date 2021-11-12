A Fascinating 3D Animation of Ocean Depths

The world ocean is deep, more profound in some places than Mount Everest is tall. Below is incredible 3D animation of traveling from the shallows of the shoreline to the deepest sections of the ocean, with specific comparisons to things like the height of Mount Everest, Eiffel Tower, and Mount Everest along the trail.

Deep-sea research began 150 years ago when the British survey ship Challenger set sail from Portsmouth with 181 (292 kilometers) rope.

Conclusions from this four-year voyage totaled almost 30,000 pages when issued in a report. But the Challenger's most notable legacy may be its exploration of the Mariana Trench. The ship registered a sounding of 4,475 fathoms (26,850 feet or 8184 meters) in a southern part of the trench after called Challenger Deep, and now known as the deepest point of the ocean on our planet. The most up-to-date soundings using sonar have measured the depth of the trench at around 35,768 to 36,037 feet or 10,902 to 10,984 meters. It is roughly 7 miles or 11 kilometers.

Mariana Trench is so deep that if Everest were engulfed into its depths, the mountain's top would still be nearly a mile and a half underwater or about two kilometers.

In 1960, a led crew of two plunged into the Challenger trench. Dozens of remotely manipulated vehicles have investigated its depths since. Still, it wouldn't be until 2012 that another human-made the 2.5-hour descent when James Cameron, movies The Abyss and Avatar director, funded his exploration. Then in 2019, explorer Victor Vescoso made the trip, setting the Guinness world record for deepest human-piloted submarine dive when he reached the Eastern Pool, a depression within Mariana Trench. Last year, he surpassed the record with his mission expert John Rost, examining the Eastern Pool for over four hours.

Nowadays, the total number of people who have visited Challenger Deep is five.