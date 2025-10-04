 Skip to main content

How a 117-year life can teach us about healthy aging

 Maria Branyas Morera

When María Branyas Morera invited doctors to study her biology before she died at 117, she gave scientists a rare, detailed portrait of extreme ageing: blood, saliva, urine and stool samples that were analyzed across many biological layers — genome, immune markers, metabolites, epigenetics and the gut microbiome — and reported as a multi-omics study. The team found that her DNA carried some uncommon variants tied to lower risk of dementia and cardiovascular disease, her cells behaved molecularly younger than her years on some epigenetic clocks, and her gut microbiome looked more similar to younger adults. The investigators were careful to emphasise that these findings are descriptive: one person cannot prove cause and effect for everyone, but the case points to biological pathways worth investigating. 

The study’s authors and science reporters also highlighted the lifestyle side of the equation. Branyas avoided smoking and heavy drinking, kept active with long daily walks, ate a largely Mediterranean-style diet, and reportedly ate yogurt often — habits that align with lower inflammation, better metabolic health, and a community-oriented life. The Guardian and Nature both covered the work and quoted lead researcher Manel Esteller on how her genetics and lifestyle likely acted together in her case.

Practical facts emerge from wider research that help translate the Branyas case into everyday choices.

First, dietary patterns with Mediterranean features (lots of vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fish and olive oil) are repeatedly associated with lower cardiovascular events and better long-term health in large trials and observational studies. 

Second, add fermented dairy: Yogurt or kefir can enrich the gut microbiome with bacteria often tied to lower inflammation. Evidence isn’t overwhelming, but it points to a small, useful effect within a balanced diet.

Third, social connections: People with regular, meaningful contact — family meals, friends, community - tend to live longer than those who are socially isolated, according to large reviews.

Fourth, keep moving: Walking most days and mixing in light resistance training helps preserve muscle, which in turn supports independence and lowers mortality risk.

Fifth, avoid obvious harms: Not smoking and limiting alcohol remain among the strongest, most evidence-backed ways to protect long-term health.

Sixth, protect your reserves: Adequate sleep, stress management, and routine health checks keep the body’s systems from drifting into chronic wear and tear.


Amazon resources (these links go to Amazon’s site)

Labels:

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Find cities with similar climate

This map has been created using The Global environmental stratification. The Global environmental stratification (GEnS), based on statistical clustering of bioclimate data (WorldClim). GEnS, consists of 125 strata, which have been aggregated into 18 global environmental zones (labeled A to R) based on the dendrogram. Interactive map >> Via www.vividmaps.com Related posts: -  Find cities with similar climate 2050 -  How global warming will impact 6000+ cities around the world?
Read more

Map of Fox Species Distribution

Foxes are small to medium-sized members of the Canidae family, which also includes wolves, dogs, and other related animals. There are about 37 species of foxes distributed around the world, and they inhabit a wide range of environments, from forests and grasslands to deserts and urban areas. Below is the map of fox species distribution  created by Reddit user isaacSW Here are some of the most well-known fox species and their distribution: Red Fox ( Vulpes vulpes ): The red fox is one of the most widely distributed fox species and is found in North America, Europe, Asia, and parts of North Africa. They are adaptable and can live in a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas. Arctic Fox ( Vulpes lagopus ): The Arctic fox is found in the Arctic regions of North America, Europe, and Asia. They have adaptations that help them survive in cold climates, such as a thick coat that changes color with the seasons. Gray Fox ( Urocyon cinereoargenteus ): The gray ...
Post a Comment
Read more

Moose population in North America

The moose ( Alces alces ) is the largest member of the deer family, characterized by its massive size, long legs, and distinctive broad, palmate antlers found in males. They have a dark brown or black coat and a humped shoulder. Moose are primarily found in the boreal and mixed deciduous forests of North America, Europe, and Asia. They are solitary animals, often found near bodies of water, and are herbivores that feed on leaves, bark, twigs, and aquatic vegetation. Despite their size, moose are strong swimmers and can run up to 35 miles per hour. The moose population in North America is shrinking swiftly. This decrease has been correlated to the opening of roadways and landscapes into this animal's north range.   In North America, the moose range includes almost all of Canada and Alaska, the northern part of New England and New York, the upper Rocky Mountains, northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and Isle Royale.    In 2014-2015, the North Americ...
Read more