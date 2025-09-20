Unequal Distribution of Global Precipitation

Rainfall across the globe is anything but uniform. Some regions receive tens of meters of precipitation each year, while others see almost none. A map by Perrin Remonté shows areas colored blue where annual precipitation exceeds one meter, and in yellow/orange/red where it’s less.

Vivid Maps highlighted the wettest and driest spots on Earth.

Regions like López de Micay in Colombia, Mawsynram in India or Big Bog in Hawaii are drenched by warm, moisture-rich winds forced upward by terrain. On the dry side, places like Antarctica’s McMurdo Dry Valleys receive almost no precipitation, thanks to katabatic winds and extreme cold.

The world map below created the Vivid Maps team shows distribution of global precipitation by country.

Countries at the top include Colombia, São Tomé & Príncipe, Papua New Guinea; at the bottom are Egypt, Libya, Saudi Arabia and Qatar among the driest.

But precipitation extremes aren’t just an environmental story—they shape how people live and feel. Where the air is persistently damp or extremely dry, outdoor conditions spill into indoor spaces and affect our health. Research suggests indoor relative humidity of about 40–60 % supports respiratory health, while levels below roughly 30–40 % dry out airways and make it easier for viruses to spread. Excessive humidity above 60–65 % encourages mould, mildew and dust mites, aggravating asthma and allergie. High moisture also makes hot weather feel more dangerous because sweat can’t evaporate as well, raising heat-stress risk. In other words, both drought and damp bring challenges—not just to ecosystems but to our bodies.

