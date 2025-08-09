Water Inequality on a Global Scale

If you’ve ever traveled or looked closely at weather maps, you know rain isn’t spread out evenly. Some places seem to be soaked all year, while others stay dry for ages. That’s because a bunch of factors come into play.

Water evaporates off oceans and lakes, adding moisture to the air. That’s why coastal regions usually see more rain. Near the equator, the sun’s heat speeds up evaporation, so there’s even more moisture hanging around. Then the wind moves that moisture around, sometimes dumping it in one spot and leaving another dry.

Mountains complicate things further. When moist air hits a mountain, it’s pushed upwards, cools down, and the moisture falls as rain on the side facing the wind. The opposite side, shielded from the wind, often stays dry - a phenomenon called the rain shadow effect.

The world map below, created by Perrin Remonté, divides the planet into two halves: areas receiving more than one meter of precipitation annually, and those receiving less than one meter annually

Wettest and Driest Places on Earth

There are spots that receive an incredible amount of rain. Colombia’s López de Micay tops the list, with nearly 16 meters of rain a year — that’s more than many places get in a decade. In India’s Meghalaya region, Mawsynram and Cherrapunji are well known for their heavy monsoons. Other wet places include New Zealand’s Cropp River and Hawaii’s Mt. Waialeale, both getting regular, heavy rainfall.



Then there are places where rain is almost a myth. Antarctica’s Dry Valleys get almost no snow or ice, because strong, cold winds evaporate moisture before it can settle. The Atacama Desert in Chile is famously dry, as are deserts in Africa and the Middle East, where cities like Arica in Chile and Aswan in Egypt see almost no rain.



The world map below, created by Vivid Maps, shows the wettest and driest places on Earth.

Countries at the Rainfall Extremes

Colombia stands out for its exceptionally high rainfall. Its position right on the equator, combined with rugged mountains and access to both Pacific and Atlantic coasts, creates conditions that funnel lots of moisture into the air, resulting in heavy rain.





On the other hand, many North African countries, including Egypt and Libya, experience very dry climates. Cold ocean currents offshore and persistent weather patterns keep moist air from rising, which helps maintain vast desert regions.





