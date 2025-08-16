 Skip to main content

Heat Waves in Europe and the Debate Over Air-Conditioning

Another summer, another headline about Europe baking under extreme heat. This year France once again found itself at the center of the story - not just for the scorching temperatures, but also for the fierce public debate over how to keep cool.

At the heart of the conversation is air-conditioning. For some politicians, like Marine Le Pen, it’s the obvious solution. For environmental voices, it’s a dangerous “maladaptation” that risks worsening the problem it seeks to solve.

But before diving into politics, it’s worth looking at the data. A map published in The New York Times by Josh Holder, based on Copernicus ERA5 climate records, shows how much Europe has warmed since the 1980s.

Heatwaves in Europe

The contrast is hard to ignore. Spain’s Seville now averages 115 hot days above 30ºC each year, compared to a few weeks four decades ago. Even Paris has gone from occasional heat spikes to summers where air-conditioning in schools and hospitals is becoming essential.

And yet, fewer than a quarter of French households own an air-conditioner. In Italy the figure is about half, in Spain around 40 percent. Compare that to the United States, where nearly 90 percent of homes have cooling systems.

The hesitation isn’t only cultural. Air-conditioning consumes energy, releases heat outdoors, and - even with cleaner refrigerants - remains a technology with environmental costs. That’s why many experts argue for a mixed approach: greening cities, improving building insulation, and reserving air-conditioning for vulnerable groups.

This year alone, over 1,800 French schools closed during a heat wave because classrooms became unsafe. Hospitals reported rising admissions linked to heat stress. These are not future problems - they’re already here.

Europe will need to balance adaptation with mitigation. A cooler classroom for a child in Lyon or a retirement home in Marseille may well save lives. But the broader challenge remains: how to cool down without heating the planet further.

Practical Ways to Stay Cool Sustainably

If you’re not ready (or willing) to jump straight to air-conditioning, there are some simpler tools that can make a big difference at home. Here are a few ideas that you can easily find on Amazon (note: links go to Amazon’s website):

  • A portable evaporative cooler – basically a fan that uses water to cool the air. It’s lighter on electricity than a full AC unit and works best in drier climates.
  • Blackout curtains – not fancy, just practical. They block the sun during the day and can noticeably lower the temperature indoors.
  • A cooling mattress pad – if nights are the hardest part of a heat wave, this can help without cranking the AC. 
  • A tower fan – quiet, efficient, and easy to move around the house. Sometimes good air circulation is all you need.
  • Houseplants – certain plants (like snake plants or peace lilies) don’t drop the temperature much, but they do freshen the air and make a hot room feel more livable. 

