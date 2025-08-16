Heat Waves in Europe and the Debate Over Air-Conditioning

Another summer, another headline about Europe baking under extreme heat. This year France once again found itself at the center of the story - not just for the scorching temperatures, but also for the fierce public debate over how to keep cool.

At the heart of the conversation is air-conditioning. For some politicians, like Marine Le Pen, it’s the obvious solution. For environmental voices, it’s a dangerous “maladaptation” that risks worsening the problem it seeks to solve.

But before diving into politics, it’s worth looking at the data. A map published in The New York Times by Josh Holder, based on Copernicus ERA5 climate records, shows how much Europe has warmed since the 1980s.

The contrast is hard to ignore. Spain’s Seville now averages 115 hot days above 30ºC each year, compared to a few weeks four decades ago. Even Paris has gone from occasional heat spikes to summers where air-conditioning in schools and hospitals is becoming essential.

And yet, fewer than a quarter of French households own an air-conditioner. In Italy the figure is about half, in Spain around 40 percent. Compare that to the United States, where nearly 90 percent of homes have cooling systems.

The hesitation isn’t only cultural. Air-conditioning consumes energy, releases heat outdoors, and - even with cleaner refrigerants - remains a technology with environmental costs. That’s why many experts argue for a mixed approach: greening cities, improving building insulation, and reserving air-conditioning for vulnerable groups.

This year alone, over 1,800 French schools closed during a heat wave because classrooms became unsafe. Hospitals reported rising admissions linked to heat stress. These are not future problems - they’re already here.

Europe will need to balance adaptation with mitigation. A cooler classroom for a child in Lyon or a retirement home in Marseille may well save lives. But the broader challenge remains: how to cool down without heating the planet further.

Practical Ways to Stay Cool Sustainably

