Magnesium and Your Health: How Much You Need, and What to Eat

Magnesium often flies under the radar, even though it quietly supports over 300 chemical reactions in our bodies (like energy metabolism, muscle and nerve function, and even DNA replication). With such wide-reaching impacts, it’s surprising how easy it can be to fall below recommended levels without realizing it.

Why magnesium matters—for you and nature

Magnesium isn’t only something our bodies need—it’s something plants need, too. In fact, without magnesium, they can’t make chlorophyll, which is what helps them soak up sunlight and grow. If you've ever had a houseplant with yellowing leaves, low magnesium might’ve been the culprit. Out in the fields, it’s the same story. If the soil doesn’t have enough magnesium, crops don’t grow as well. And if crops aren’t healthy, they’re not as nutritious for us when we eat them. So really, magnesium connects us—from the soil, to the plants, to our plates.

How much do we actually need?

The U.S. Institute of Medicine sets daily targets for adults at 400–420 mg for men and 310–320 mg for women, with higher amounts during pregnancy or lactation. Harvard agrees that most people can meet these through a varied diet rich in legumes, nuts, seeds, leafy greens, whole grains, and fish.

Eating magnesium-rich meals

Packing magnesium into your plate is eco-friendly and health-smart. Some top picks:

Pumpkin seeds (1 cup, unshelled): ~303 mg – perfect tossed on salads

Spinach (boiled, 1 cup): ~79 mg – great in a warm bowl or smoothie

Almonds (1 oz): ~99 mg – easy snack, and farms can be sustainably grown with care

Black beans (1 cup): ~60 mg – versatile in soups or burritos

Whole grains like quinoa or oat: quinoa (59 mg), oatmeal (32 mg)

Other goodies: dark chocolate, avocado, bananas, and fatty fish like salmon or halibut add flavor and magnesium.

This morning smoothie idea? Spinach, banana, oats, almond butter—easily hitting over 150 mg in one go. Simple swaps like brown rice versions or sprinkling seeds help too.

But what if diet falls short?

Studies suggest nearly half of U.S. adults don’t hit recommended intake levels, raising risks for high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, migraines, and even cognitive decline. A 2023 UK study found adults consuming over 550 mg/day had MRI-measured brain volumes roughly one year younger than those getting 350 mg, hinting at neuroprotective benefits, especially for women.

Still, Harvard advises food first. Supplements can help—and come in forms like magnesium citrate (better absorbed, sometimes used for gut health), glycinate (often recommended for sleep and anxiety), oxide (cheaper entry), and chloride/aspartate/lactate.

Using supplements wisely

If you consider adding a supplement, the NIH caps supplemental magnesium at 350 mg/day to avoid issues like diarrhea or—rarely—heart problems. Side effects like fatigue or grogginess from evening doses can be managed by switching types (e.g. citrate, glycinate) or timing. Those with kidney disease should consult doctors first.

For anxiety or mild depression, preliminary evidence suggests magnesium may help, but it isn't a cure-all . And claims like migraine prevention or blood-pressure control are promising but still under scientific review.

Eco-conscious magnesium tips

Choose organic, regenerative-grown leafy greens and grains.

Buy nuts and seeds in bulk to cut packaging waste.

Use home kitchen scraps (like avocado pits) as compost to recycle magnesium back into soil.

