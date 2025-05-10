When Reggie, the World’s Tallest Dog, Met Pearl, the World’s Shortest Dog: A Meeting of Extremes

They were like two different species—a massive Great Dane with dinner plate feet, and a Chihuahua no larger than a coffee cup. But when Reggie and Pearl met each other for the first time, something extraordinary happened. Although on opposite ends of the size range of dogs, the two animals shared a moment of friendship that was poignant and enlightening.

This session was not a feel-good story. It was an impressive illustration of what two hundred years of human-controlled selective breeding can produce—sometimes with pleasant outcomes, and sometimes with unexpected consequences.

A Meeting of Extremes

On April 4–5, 2025, in Idaho Falls, two of the world’s most remarkable dogs met face to face. Reggie, the tallest living male dog at 3 feet 3 inches (99 cm) tall at the shoulder, welcomed Pearl, the shortest living dog at just 3.6 inches (9.14 cm) tall.

Pearl traveled from Florida to meet Reggie at his home. The meeting was arranged by Guinness World Records to celebrate their 70th anniversary. The event included a joyful photoshoot, backyard playtime, and even a shared meal.

Image credit: Guinness World Records





Though their owners were understandably nervous about such a size difference, Reggie was remarkably gentle with his new friend. “He was very kind to Pearl, as best as he could be,” said his owner, Sam Johnson Reiss





The pair explored the house, lounged on the couch, and even posed with their paws side by side to showcase the comical difference in size. Pearl fit inside Reggie’s food bowl—and is about the same length as a U.S. dollar bill.





Image credit: Guinness World Records

Despite appearances, they had more in common than you'd expect. They both love chicken, enjoy dressing up, snore while sleeping, and have bold personalities. “She’s strong, opinionated, and tells you what she wants,” said Pearl’s owner, Vanesa Semler. Reggie, likewise, is “very expressive.”

The Dark Side of Designer Dogs: Health Risks Behind Popular Breeds

Reggie and Pearl are the result of extensive selective breeding—a process in which humans have, over the centuries, bred dogs for specific traits, whether it is size, coat color, temperament, or behavior. But this human-influenced genetic molding has come at a cost.

Great Danes, like Reggie, were originally bred to hunt boar and guard properties. Their enormous size gives them presence—but also leads to severe health challenges. They often suffer from hip dysplasia, bloat (gastric torsion), and cardiomyopathy, a type of heart disease common in giant breeds.

Chihuahuas, like Pearl, are the other end of the spectrum. Selectively bred for their tiny frames, they are prone to hydrocephalus (fluid on the brain), tracheal collapse, and dental overcrowding due to their small mouths.

Image credit: Guinness World Records



Image credit: Guinness World Records

But these two breeds are not alone.

A number of the most popular breeds of dog today have been bred selectively for extreme physical traits that are paid for with a heavy cost to their health. Here's a look at some of the most common issues by breed:

Pugs and French Bulldogs: Both of these short-nosed brachycephalic breeds are prone to developing brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS), making it hard to breathe, especially in warm temperatures. Their skull structure can also lead to eye problems, skin fold infections, and spine issues. A study in Canine Medicine and Genetics in 2019 concluded that these breeds have significantly shorter life spans, and most prevalent diseases often result in frequent chronic pain or early death.

Both of these short-nosed brachycephalic breeds are prone to developing brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS), making it hard to breathe, especially in warm temperatures. Their skull structure can also lead to eye problems, skin fold infections, and spine issues. A study in Canine Medicine and Genetics in 2019 concluded that these breeds have significantly shorter life spans, and most prevalent diseases often result in frequent chronic pain or early death. Teacup Dogs (e.g., Teacup Yorkies or Pomeranians): Conceived to be abnormally small, these dogs are susceptible to fragile bones, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), heart defects, and heightened risk of traumatic injury. Some weigh a mere 2 pounds (0.9 kg)—less than a bag of sugar—but carry a lifetime of health problems.

Conceived to be abnormally small, these dogs are susceptible to fragile bones, hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), heart defects, and heightened risk of traumatic injury. Some weigh a mere 2 pounds (0.9 kg)—less than a bag of sugar—but carry a lifetime of health problems. English Bulldogs: With their wrinkled faces and sturdy bodies, they suffer from respiratory difficulties, joint pain, and skin infections. Due to their broad heads and slender hips, most need to be delivered through cesarean section.

With their wrinkled faces and sturdy bodies, they suffer from respiratory difficulties, joint pain, and skin infections. Due to their broad heads and slender hips, most need to be delivered through cesarean section. Dachshunds: Their short backs and long bodies are cute but problematic. They are prone to intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which can lead to paralysis if a disc is herniated. Even a jump onto a couch can be seriously hurtful.

Their short backs and long bodies are cute but problematic. They are prone to intervertebral disc disease (IVDD), which can lead to paralysis if a disc is herniated. Even a jump onto a couch can be seriously hurtful. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels: Loved for their friendly temperaments and large eyes, they often have syringomyelia, a condition that causes pain when the brain is larger than the skull, so the spinal fluid forms cavities within the spinal cord.

These are not typical exceptions—they're more often the rule. The more extreme the appearance of the breed, the more likely it will suffer from chronic ill health. And although some may lead normal, healthy lives if treated well, many live their lives with repeated surgeries, breathing difficulties, and truncated lifespans.

Why Should We Care?

This isn't just about dogs. It's about people designing animals to fulfill an aesthetic criteria—on the backs of their health. Selective breeding has, in certain cases, privileged appearance over well-being. And because of that, these dogs can end up trapped in bodies that don't quite work for them.

So what can we do as decent animal lovers?

Do your research: Before bringing a breed into your home, know the health problems that can come with it.

Think adoption: Healthier, equally lovable mixed-breed dogs await in shelters.

Support good breeders: Choose breeders who prioritize health and genetic variation over flashy traits.

Speak out for reform: Support legislation banning or discouraging cruel breeding techniques.

Dogs give us their loyalty, love, and friendship. At least, we can make their bodies not be a product of human vanity.

Related Products on Amazon

Note: The following links lead to Amazon's website.