Is Processed Food in Childhood Fueling Colon Cancer in Young Adults?

You might not think of your childhood diet as something that could impact your risk of cancer decades later. But emerging research is pointing to a surprising link between early-life exposure to certain gut bacteria and the growing number of young adults developing colorectal (colon and rectal) cancer.

This isn’t about food poisoning or bad takeout. It’s about a subtle, long-term shift in the gut microbiome—especially from diets high in ultra-processed foods—that may be fueling one of the fastest-growing cancer trends of our time.

The Surge in Early-Onset Colon Cancer

Colon cancer has traditionally been considered a disease of the elderly. Something is changing, however. If current trends continue, colorectal cancer will be the leading cancer killer in young adults by 2030.

This rise has puzzled doctors and researchers. While lifestyle factors like alcohol and obesity play a role, they don’t fully explain why more people under 50 are being diagnosed—and often with aggressive forms of the disease.

That's where Professor Justin Stebbing, a biomedical scientist at Anglia Ruskin University, adds a crucial new perspective. Writing recently on The Conversation, he points out research linking exposure early in life to a toxin called colibactin—produced by certain strains of E. coli—to the development of colorectal cancer later in life.

Gut Bacteria and a Childhood Connection

The international team behind the study, published in Nature, analyzed the complete DNA of nearly 1,000 colorectal cancer tumors from 11 countries. They discovered that people diagnosed before age 40 were over three times more likely to carry specific DNA mutations associated with colibactin than those over 70!

What’s alarming is when this damage seems to begin—within the first ten years of life. And in colibactin-positive cancers, about 25% of mutations in the APC gene (a key tumor-suppressor) had the colibactin molecular signature. This gene normally helps keep cell growth under control. When it’s damaged early, that control mechanism may be compromised for life.

What's Behind These Disease-Causing Bacteria?

Colibactin-producing E. coli isn't necessarily pathogenic in small numbers—it lives in many of us harmlessly. But when the gut environment shifts, these strains can grow out of proportion.

Several environmental factors may be behind that shift:

High ultra-processed food diets

Long-term antibiotic exposure in childhood

Reduced microbial diversity from modern, urban lifestyles

Other countries like Argentina, Brazil, and Russia—where the rates of colorectal cancer are on the rise—had higher levels of mutational activity of colibactin in their tumors. In contrast, countries like Japan and South Korea, where the rates have not changed, had different mutation patterns, suggesting a strong regional and diet-dependent component.

Rethinking Prevention and Screening

As Professor Stebbing points out, this research could open the door to new prevention strategies. For example:

Screening younger adults for the presence of colibactin-producing bacteria using advanced stool tests

Earlier colorectal cancer screening—perhaps starting in your 30s, not just after 45

Promoting a gut-friendly diet, rich in fiber and low in processed foods, especially during childhood

There’s also growing interest in encouraging microbial diversity through exposure to nature, pets, and soil (yes, letting kids get a little dirty might actually be good for them).

Why It Matters to Public Health and Sustainability

This research doesn’t just impact individual health—this research is reframing the way we consider food systems, early life, and general well-being. It also adds sustainability to the equation. Ultra-processed foods not only do damage to the environment but appear to be altering the human microbiome in unforeseen ways.

Preventing disease, it turns out, might begin with rebuilding healthier food cultures, protecting microbial ecosystems inside us, and rethinking how we raise the next generation.

Grow & Cook for Gut Health

If you're curious about supporting your gut health or building a more microbiome-friendly lifestyle, here are a few highly rated products available on Amazon (the following links lead to Amazon.com).

The Good Gut: Taking Control of Your Weight, Your Mood, and Your Long-Term Health - A science-based book by Stanford microbiome researchers Erica and Justin Sonnenburg.

Mason Jars Fermentation Kit - Make your own sauerkraut, kimchi, or pickles at home with this beginner-friendly set.

Vegetable Spiralizer 7-Blade – Spiral Slicer for Zoodles & More - A fun way to turn zucchini and other fiber-rich veggies into delicious, gut-friendly noodles.

Seed Starter Kit with Grow Light – Indoor Herb & Vegetable Garden - Grow leafy greens, herbs, and gut-friendly produce right on your windowsill—even in winter.

OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner - A simple but powerful tool to encourage daily greens.

Organic Green Superfood Powder – Fruits & Veggies Supplement - A whole-food-based supplement for when you’re traveling or too busy to prep veggies—but still want to feed your microbes.