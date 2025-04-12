Stunning Spring Bird Migration Map: When Songbirds Cross the Skies

Something incredible happens overhead each spring—and most of us barely notice it. From Central America's tropical rainforests to Canada's forests, billions of migratory birds travel northward on instinct alone. Among them are some of our most familiar songbirds: warblers, orioles, grosbeaks, and tanagers.

Thanks to scientists at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, we now have an eye-opening way to witness this journey: an animated map showing the spring migration paths of 15 bird species, compiled from thousands of observations and radar data.

When Do Birds Migrate Near You?

Different species move through different regions at different times, and peak migration windows can last just a couple of weeks. Fortunately, BirdCast has mapped this too.



