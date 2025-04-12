 Skip to main content

Stunning Spring Bird Migration Map: When Songbirds Cross the Skies

Something incredible happens overhead each spring—and most of us barely notice it. From Central America's tropical rainforests to Canada's forests, billions of migratory birds travel northward on instinct alone. Among them are some of our most familiar songbirds: warblers, orioles, grosbeaks, and tanagers.

Thanks to scientists at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, we now have an eye-opening way to witness this journey: an animated map showing the spring migration paths of 15 bird species, compiled from thousands of observations and radar data.

 When Do Birds Migrate Near You?

Different species move through different regions at different times, and peak migration windows can last just a couple of weeks. Fortunately, BirdCast has mapped this too.

Peak migration map of the U.S.
Source: Dr. Kyle Horton / BirdCast, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Colorado State University AeroEco Lab

This map shows when your area sees the highest volume of migratory birds. If you're in Texas, mid-April is your moment. Northerners might have to wait until early May. Use it to plan birdwatching—or to know when to take simple actions to protect birds in your community.

Find your city's peak migration dates here: birdcast.info/news/peak-spring-bird-migration-periods-u-s-cities


The Risks Birds Face On Their Journey

Spring migration may be a marvel of endurance and instinct, but it’s also a dangerous journey. One of the biggest threats? Glass.

Each year in the U.S. alone, it's estimated that up to one billion birds die due to collisions with buildings and glass windows.

Nighttime lighting in cities makes the problem worse by disorienting birds. Light pollution lures them into unfamiliar areas where reflective glass becomes an invisible threat.

Thankfully, there are simple things everyone can do to help.

Treat Windows During the Day

Treat Windows During the Day

  • Apply bird-safe films or decals using a 2”x2” pattern.
  • Use exterior screens or netting to reduce reflection.
  • Place feeders and birdbaths within 3 feet—or over 30 feet—from windows to minimize impact risk.

Dim Lights at Night

Dim Lights at Night

  • Turn off unnecessary outdoor lighting between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
  • Use warm-toned, low-intensity bulbs (under 3000K).
  • Install motion sensors or timers.
  • Close curtains in rooms with bright lights.
Learn more here: stopbirdcollisions.org

Tools to Make Your Home Bird-Friendly

Want to go further? Here are some practical tools you can use (These links go to Amazon.com):

Bird-Safe Window Films & Decals

Outdoor Light Management

Bird Baths & Feeders (Strategically Placed)

