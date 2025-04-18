 Skip to main content

The Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024: Where the Air Is Hardest to Breathe

Cities Where Breathing Comes at a Cost

Air pollution is a hazard to world health and is more than just a vague annoyance. The World Health Organization claims that one of the worst pollutants is fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which enters the bloodstream and lungs deeply and causes millions of premature deaths every year. According to Yahoo News, only 17% of cities globally achieved the WHO-recommended PM2.5 limit of less than 5 µg/m³ in 2024.

In South Asia, the situation is particularly concerning. Using visualization from IQAir, Visual Capitalist has created a new map that shows the top 20 air-polluted cities worldwide in 2024. One African city made the list, although the majority of the cities are from Pakistan and India.

Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024

Top 20 Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024

Rank

City

Country

PM2.5 (µg/m³)

1

Byrnihat

India

128.2

2

Delhi

India

108.3

3

Karaganda

Kazakhstan

104.8

4

Mullanpur

India

102.3

5

Lahore

Pakistan

102.1

6

Faridabad

India

101.2

7

Dera Ismail Khan

Pakistan

93.0

8

N'Djamena

Chad

91.8

9

Loni

India

91.7

10

New Delhi

India

91.6

11

Multan

Pakistan

91.4

12

Peshawar

Pakistan

91.0

13

Faisalabad

Pakistan

88.8

14

Sialkot

Pakistan

88.8

15

Gurugram

India

87.4

16

Ganganagar

India

86.6

17

Hotan

China

84.5

18

Greater Noida

India

83.5

19

Bhiwadi

India

83.1

20

Muzaffarnagar

India

83.1

Why Are These Cities So Polluted?

India has 11 of the world's top 20 most polluted cities. They're industrial towns, others metropolitan cities. The only thing they have in common is a mix of common causes:
  • Industrial emissions from coal plant, kiln, and factory
  • Car emissions, especially those from old diesel engines
  • Crop burning during harvest season in the countryside
  • Construction dust and unregulated waste burning
  • Weather patterns that get pollution stuck near the ground during winter
Take the example of Delhi. It's over 30 million strong and has been under criticism in recent times due to its toxic winter pollution. Low wind speeds and a blanket of temperature inversions create a "pollution lid" over the metropolis that encapsulates the smog of cars, factories, and burned crops.

Other towns in the area, like Faridabad, Gurugram, and Greater Noida, are also part of the same highly contaminated NCR (National Capital Region), which is basically one huge urban-industrial belt.

A More Comprehensive Change: Eastward Pollution Shift

Seeing how this list has evolved over the years is fascinating. In the 1950s and 1960s, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and London were notorious for their oppressive smog. More than 12,000 people died as a result of the notorious "Great Smog of London" in 1952. But over the years, the air quality in the majority of Western nations significantly improved thanks to tougher environmental regulations, cleaner-burning fuels, and urban planning.

South Asia, Central Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa—fast industrializing countries with no similar regulations—now have the most polluted air. According to IQAir's global data, PM2.5 levels in most of these cities are currently 1025 times higher than what the WHO deems safe.

Is the Trend Going to Continue or Turn Around?

History indicates that there is hope. Public demand for cleaner air tends to increase as nations' economies grow, and governments eventually respond by enacting stricter environmental laws.

However, the opposite is also possible. Environmental enforcement may disintegrate as economies and infrastructure deteriorate. Clean air is not always guaranteed in cities in wealthier nations. In areas that are currently regarded as "clean," the situation may deteriorate once more if pollution control is neglected and climate goals are not met.

According to some studies, ozone pollution and wildfires are even contributing to the deterioration of air quality in some areas of the United States.

Helpful Tools for Cleaner Air

If you're concerned about air quality in your home or workspace, here are some products available on Amazon that can help monitor and improve it:

