The Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024: Where the Air Is Hardest to Breathe

Cities Where Breathing Comes at a Cost

Air pollution is a hazard to world health and is more than just a vague annoyance. The World Health Organization claims that one of the worst pollutants is fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which enters the bloodstream and lungs deeply and causes millions of premature deaths every year. According to Yahoo News, only 17% of cities globally achieved the WHO-recommended PM2.5 limit of less than 5 µg/m³ in 2024.

In South Asia, the situation is particularly concerning. Using visualization from IQAir, Visual Capitalist has created a new map that shows the top 20 air-polluted cities worldwide in 2024. One African city made the list, although the majority of the cities are from Pakistan and India.

Top 20 Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024

Rank City Country PM2.5 (µg/m³) 1 Byrnihat India 128.2 2 Delhi India 108.3 3 Karaganda Kazakhstan 104.8 4 Mullanpur India 102.3 5 Lahore Pakistan 102.1 6 Faridabad India 101.2 7 Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan 93.0 8 N'Djamena Chad 91.8 9 Loni India 91.7 10 New Delhi India 91.6 11 Multan Pakistan 91.4 12 Peshawar Pakistan 91.0 13 Faisalabad Pakistan 88.8 14 Sialkot Pakistan 88.8 15 Gurugram India 87.4 16 Ganganagar India 86.6 17 Hotan China 84.5 18 Greater Noida India 83.5 19 Bhiwadi India 83.1 20 Muzaffarnagar India 83.1

Why Are These Cities So Polluted?

India has 11 of the world's top 20 most polluted cities. They're industrial towns, others metropolitan cities. The only thing they have in common is a mix of common causes:

Industrial emissions from coal plant, kiln, and factory

Car emissions, especially those from old diesel engines

Crop burning during harvest season in the countryside

Construction dust and unregulated waste burning

Weather patterns that get pollution stuck near the ground during winter Take the example of Delhi. It's over 30 million strong and has been under criticism in recent times due to its toxic winter pollution. Low wind speeds and a blanket of temperature inversions create a "pollution lid" over the metropolis that encapsulates the smog of cars, factories, and burned crops.

Other towns in the area, like Faridabad, Gurugram, and Greater Noida, are also part of the same highly contaminated NCR (National Capital Region), which is basically one huge urban-industrial belt.

A More Comprehensive Change: Eastward Pollution Shift Seeing how this list has evolved over the years is fascinating. In the 1950s and 1960s, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and London were notorious for their oppressive smog. More than 12,000 people died as a result of the notorious " Great Smog of London " in 1952. But over the years, the air quality in the majority of Western nations significantly improved thanks to tougher environmental regulations, cleaner-burning fuels, and urban planning.

South Asia, Central Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa—fast industrializing countries with no similar regulations—now have the most polluted air. According to IQAir's global data, PM2.5 levels in most of these cities are currently 10 25 times higher than what the WHO deems safe.