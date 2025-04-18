The Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024: Where the Air Is Hardest to Breathe

Cities Where Breathing Comes at a Cost
Air pollution is a hazard to world health and is more than just a vague annoyance. The World Health Organization claims that one of the worst pollutants is fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which enters the bloodstream and lungs deeply and causes millions of premature deaths every year. According to Yahoo News, only 17% of cities globally achieved the WHO-recommended PM2.5 limit of less than 5 µg/m³ in 2024.
In South Asia, the situation is particularly concerning. Using visualization from IQAir, Visual Capitalist has created a new map that shows the top 20 air-polluted cities worldwide in 2024. One African city made the list, although the majority of the cities are from Pakistan and India.
Top 20 Most Air-Polluted Cities in 2024
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
PM2.5 (µg/m³)
|
1
|
Byrnihat
|
India
|
128.2
|
2
|
Delhi
|
India
|
108.3
|
3
|
Karaganda
|
Kazakhstan
|
104.8
|
4
|
Mullanpur
|
India
|
102.3
|
5
|
Lahore
|
Pakistan
|
102.1
|
6
|
Faridabad
|
India
|
101.2
|
7
|
Dera Ismail Khan
|
Pakistan
|
93.0
|
8
|
N'Djamena
|
Chad
|
91.8
|
9
|
Loni
|
India
|
91.7
|
10
|
New Delhi
|
India
|
91.6
|
11
|
Multan
|
Pakistan
|
91.4
|
12
|
Peshawar
|
Pakistan
|
91.0
|
13
|
Faisalabad
|
Pakistan
|
88.8
|
14
|
Sialkot
|
Pakistan
|
88.8
|
15
|
Gurugram
|
India
|
87.4
|
16
|
Ganganagar
|
India
|
86.6
|
17
|
Hotan
|
China
|
84.5
|
18
|
Greater Noida
|
India
|
83.5
|
19
|
Bhiwadi
|
India
|
83.1
|
20
|
Muzaffarnagar
|
India
|
83.1
Why Are These Cities So Polluted?
- Industrial emissions from coal plant, kiln, and factory
- Car emissions, especially those from old diesel engines
- Crop burning during harvest season in the countryside
- Construction dust and unregulated waste burning
- Weather patterns that get pollution stuck near the ground during winter
A More Comprehensive Change: Eastward Pollution Shift
Is the Trend Going to Continue or Turn Around?
