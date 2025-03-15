 Skip to main content

Who Owns the Amazon? A Look at the Countries Sharing the World's Largest Rainforest

The Amazon Rainforest is one of the most vital ecosystems on Earth, covering an estimated 5.5 million square kilometers (2.1 million square miles). It's home to around 10% of the planet's known species, produces 20% of the world’s oxygen, and plays a crucial role in regulating global climate patterns. But have you ever wondered which countries are responsible for safeguarding this natural treasure?

How the Amazon is Divided

The Amazon spans nine countries in South America, with Brazil holding the largest share—more than half of the rainforest falls within its borders. 

How owns the Amazon

Here’s a quick look at the percentage of the Amazon controlled by each country:

  • Brazil – 58.4%
  • Peru – 12.8%
  • Colombia – 7.7%
  • Bolivia – 7.1%
  • Venezuela – 6.1%
  • Guyana – 3.1%
  • Suriname – 2.5%
  • Ecuador – 1.4%
  • France (via French Guiana) – 1%

The Role of the Amazon in the Global Ecosystem

The Amazon isn’t just a rainforest—it’s one of the planet’s most important lifelines. It supports over 400 billion individual trees and more than 16,000 species. Its dense canopy helps regulate weather patterns not only in South America but across the globe.

Encouragingly, deforestation in the Amazon decreased significantly in 2023. According to the World Resources Institute, primary forest loss in the Amazon biome dropped by 39% compared to 2022, marking the lowest level since 2015. This reduction was largely driven by political changes in Brazil and Colombia. In Brazil alone, primary forest loss decreased by 36% under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s administration.

However, the Amazon remains under threat. Illegal logging, mining, and agricultural expansion continue to put pressure on the ecosystem. Without sustained conservation efforts, the forest could still reach a tipping point where it starts releasing more carbon than it absorbs.

Who’s Responsible for Protecting the Amazon?

Since Brazil holds over half of the Amazon, it carries much of the responsibility for its preservation. The Brazilian government has introduced stricter environmental laws and satellite monitoring to fight deforestation, but enforcement is often complicated by political and economic pressures.

Colombia, Peru, and Bolivia also play key roles in protecting the rainforest. Indigenous communities have proven especially effective at conservation when granted legal land rights. Researches show that Indigenous-managed areas experience lower deforestation rates and higher biodiversity levels.

What Can You Do to Help?

Protecting the Amazon isn’t just the responsibility of South American countries—it’s a global issue. Here’s how you can make a difference:

Explore Eco-Friendly Amazon Products

If you're looking to live more sustainably, check out these Amazon products that support environmental causes:

What are your thoughts on Amazon conservation efforts? Do you think enough is being done to protect the rainforest? Leave a comment below!

