 Skip to main content

Where the World's Freshwater Is—and Why It’s So Uneven

Freshwater is essential for life, yet it’s surprisingly scarce. While our planet is covered in water, only about 2.5% of it is freshwater, and most of that is locked away in glaciers, ice caps, or deep underground. That leaves only a tiny fraction available in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs—where people, animals, and ecosystems rely on it every day.

But freshwater isn’t spread evenly across the globe. Some countries have an abundance, while others struggle with scarcity.Let’s take a look at where the world’s freshwater is concentrated, based on data from the World Bank, with a visualization created by Visual Capitalist to help illustrate it.

Fresh water in the world

Who Controls the Most Freshwater?

According to the data, just five countries hold over 35% of the planet’s renewable freshwater supply:

  • Brazil (13%) – Home to the Amazon Basin, which alone accounts for one-fifth of global river flow.
  • Russia (10%) – Holds vast freshwater reserves, including Lake Baikal, which contains 20% of the world's unfrozen freshwater.
  • Canada (7%) – Over two million lakes, including its share of the Great Lakes, make Canada a water-rich nation.
  • United States (7%) – Major river systems like the Mississippi and Colorado provide water for millions, though some regions face growing shortages.
  • China (7%) – While China has substantial freshwater resources, they are unevenly distributed, with the south receiving far more water than the drier north.

The Growing Pressure on Freshwater Resources

Freshwater availability is changing due to climate shifts, overuse, and pollution. Many regions are experiencing longer droughts, shrinking glaciers, and declining groundwater levels. Meanwhile, water demand continues to rise due to population growth and industrial use.

Countries that rely on seasonal rainfall or glacial meltwater are particularly vulnerable. For example, much of South Asia depends on rivers fed by Himalayan glaciers, which are retreating due to rising temperatures. In the U.S., aquifers in states like California and Arizona are being depleted faster than they can recharge.

Water scarcity is expected to become an even bigger challenge. As demand grows, conflicts over water rights could become more common, especially in regions where rivers cross national borders. To combat shortages, countries are investing in desalination, water recycling, and conservation efforts—but solutions need to scale quickly to meet rising needs.

Freshwater is more than just a human necessity—it supports entire ecosystems. Wetlands, forests, and grasslands all depend on water to sustain biodiversity. When freshwater sources shrink, so do the habitats for countless species.

Amazon Product Recommendations:(Note: The following are affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you purchase through these links.)

Labels:

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Find cities with similar climate

This map has been created using The Global environmental stratification. The Global environmental stratification (GEnS), based on statistical clustering of bioclimate data (WorldClim). GEnS, consists of 125 strata, which have been aggregated into 18 global environmental zones (labeled A to R) based on the dendrogram. Interactive map >> Via www.vividmaps.com Related posts: -  Find cities with similar climate 2050 -  How global warming will impact 6000+ cities around the world?
Read more

Moose population in North America

The moose ( Alces alces ) is the largest member of the deer family, characterized by its massive size, long legs, and distinctive broad, palmate antlers found in males. They have a dark brown or black coat and a humped shoulder. Moose are primarily found in the boreal and mixed deciduous forests of North America, Europe, and Asia. They are solitary animals, often found near bodies of water, and are herbivores that feed on leaves, bark, twigs, and aquatic vegetation. Despite their size, moose are strong swimmers and can run up to 35 miles per hour. The moose population in North America is shrinking swiftly. This decrease has been correlated to the opening of roadways and landscapes into this animal's north range.   In North America, the moose range includes almost all of Canada and Alaska, the northern part of New England and New York, the upper Rocky Mountains, northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and Isle Royale.    In 2014-2015, the North Americ...
Read more

Map of Fox Species Distribution

Foxes are small to medium-sized members of the Canidae family, which also includes wolves, dogs, and other related animals. There are about 37 species of foxes distributed around the world, and they inhabit a wide range of environments, from forests and grasslands to deserts and urban areas. Below is the map of fox species distribution  created by Reddit user isaacSW Here are some of the most well-known fox species and their distribution: Red Fox ( Vulpes vulpes ): The red fox is one of the most widely distributed fox species and is found in North America, Europe, Asia, and parts of North Africa. They are adaptable and can live in a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas. Arctic Fox ( Vulpes lagopus ): The Arctic fox is found in the Arctic regions of North America, Europe, and Asia. They have adaptations that help them survive in cold climates, such as a thick coat that changes color with the seasons. Gray Fox ( Urocyon cinereoargenteus ): The gray ...
Post a Comment
Read more