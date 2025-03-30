Where the World's Freshwater Is—and Why It’s So Uneven

Freshwater is essential for life, yet it’s surprisingly scarce. While our planet is covered in water, only about 2.5% of it is freshwater, and most of that is locked away in glaciers, ice caps, or deep underground. That leaves only a tiny fraction available in lakes, rivers, and reservoirs—where people, animals, and ecosystems rely on it every day.

But freshwater isn’t spread evenly across the globe. Some countries have an abundance, while others struggle with scarcity.Let’s take a look at where the world’s freshwater is concentrated, based on data from the World Bank, with a visualization created by Visual Capitalist to help illustrate it.

Who Controls the Most Freshwater?

According to the data, just five countries hold over 35% of the planet’s renewable freshwater supply:

Brazil (13%) – Home to the Amazon Basin, which alone accounts for one-fifth of global river flow.

– Home to the Amazon Basin, which alone accounts for one-fifth of global river flow. Russia (10%) – Holds vast freshwater reserves, including Lake Baikal, which contains 20% of the world's unfrozen freshwater.

– Holds vast freshwater reserves, including Lake Baikal, which contains 20% of the world's unfrozen freshwater. Canada (7%) – Over two million lakes, including its share of the Great Lakes, make Canada a water-rich nation.

– Over two million lakes, including its share of the Great Lakes, make Canada a water-rich nation. United States (7%) – Major river systems like the Mississippi and Colorado provide water for millions, though some regions face growing shortages.

– Major river systems like the Mississippi and Colorado provide water for millions, though some regions face growing shortages. China (7%) – While China has substantial freshwater resources, they are unevenly distributed, with the south receiving far more water than the drier north.

The Growing Pressure on Freshwater Resources

Freshwater availability is changing due to climate shifts, overuse, and pollution. Many regions are experiencing longer droughts, shrinking glaciers, and declining groundwater levels. Meanwhile, water demand continues to rise due to population growth and industrial use.

Countries that rely on seasonal rainfall or glacial meltwater are particularly vulnerable. For example, much of South Asia depends on rivers fed by Himalayan glaciers, which are retreating due to rising temperatures. In the U.S., aquifers in states like California and Arizona are being depleted faster than they can recharge.

Water scarcity is expected to become an even bigger challenge. As demand grows, conflicts over water rights could become more common, especially in regions where rivers cross national borders. To combat shortages, countries are investing in desalination, water recycling, and conservation efforts—but solutions need to scale quickly to meet rising needs.

Freshwater is more than just a human necessity—it supports entire ecosystems. Wetlands, forests, and grasslands all depend on water to sustain biodiversity. When freshwater sources shrink, so do the habitats for countless species.

