The Pets We Love: A Look at American Pet Ownership in 2024

For millions of Americans, life wouldn’t be the same without a pet. Whether it’s a loyal dog, an independent cat, or even a tank of shimmering fish, animals bring companionship, joy, and, yes, some challenges too. But have you ever wondered how pet ownership has changed over time? Why are dogs and cats the undisputed favorites, while reptiles and small mammals remain niche choices? And is having a pet truly good for your well-being? Let’s dig into the numbers and trends shaping America’s pet-loving culture in 2024.

The Most Popular Pets in America

Today, nearly half of U.S. households own a dog, while one in three have a cat (AVMA). These two species dominate for good reason: they’re adaptable, affectionate, and deeply embedded in American culture.

Here’s how pet ownership breaks down by household:

Pet Share of U.S. Households Number of Households Dogs 45.50% 59.8 million Cats 32.10% 42.2 million Fish 2.90% 3.9 million Reptiles 1.80% 2.3 million Birds 1.60% 2.1 million Small mammals (hamsters, gerbils, etc.) 1.00% 1.3 million Rabbits 0.70% 900,000 Horses 0.50% 700,000 Poultry 0.50% 700,000

Graphic created by Visual Capitalist, based on data from the American Veterinary Medical Association.





So, why do dogs and cats reign supreme while birds, reptiles, and small mammals remain rare? One big reason is human connection. Dogs and cats have evolved alongside us for thousands of years, forming deep emotional bonds. They recognize our voices, respond to our emotions, and, in many cases, feel like family members.





But for other pets, like reptiles or fish, the connection isn’t the same. While they have dedicated owners, they don’t interact with humans in the same way. Many exotic pets also have complex care requirements, making them less appealing to the average household.

The Rise and Fall of Pet Ownership Trends Pet ownership has changed dramatically over the years. In the early 1900s, dogs were primarily working animals—hunting, guarding, or herding livestock. Cats, on the other hand, were valued for pest control. But by the mid-20th century, they transitioned into beloved household companions.

23 million U.S. households The COVID-19 pandemic fueled a major spike in pet ownership. Between 2020 and 2022, an estimatedU.S. households adopted a pet. Many people, stuck at home, craved companionship and emotional support. This surge even led to pet shortages in shelters and record-breaking adoption rates.

However, there’s also been a recent drop in pet adoptions due to rising costs. Veterinary care, pet food, and grooming services have all become more expensive. In 2023 alone, Americans spent $186 billion on pets, an 11% annual increase since 2019. By 2030, that number is expected to hit $260 billion.

Are Pets Good for Your Health? The short answer? Yes!

Numerous studies show that pets improve both physical and mental health. Dog owners, for example, tend to be more active , taking daily walks that boost cardiovascular health.

Psychologically, pets provide: ❤️ Stress relief – Interacting with pets lowers cortisol, the stress hormone.

– Interacting with pets lowers cortisol, the stress hormone. 😊 Emotional support – They reduce feelings of loneliness and anxiety.

– They reduce feelings of loneliness and anxiety. 🧠 Cognitive benefits – Pet owners often have lower risks of depression and even dementia in older adults. pawternity leave”—time off to care for new pets. Companies like Verizon and United Airlines provide pet insurance, and New York City is even considering paid sick leave for pet care. Some workplaces now even offer “”—time off to care for new pets. Companies likeandprovide pet insurance, and

Clearly, pets aren’t just fun—they’re good for us, too.



