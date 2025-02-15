 Skip to main content

How Many New Mines Are Needed for the Energy Transition?

Switching to renewable energy and electric vehicles sounds like a great plan—until you realize just how many raw materials are needed to make it happen. From lithium for EV batteries to rare earth elements for wind turbines, the energy transition depends on massive amounts of minerals. In a world moving away from fossil fuels, securing these resources is one of the biggest challenges. But where will all these materials come from? And how many new mines will we need to keep up with demand? According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, we’ll need nearly 300 new mines and plants by 2030 just to meet the growing demand for batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines. 

The Breakdown: What Do We Need? 

Here’s a look at the additional supply required and how many new mining operations must be developed by 2030:
Mineral Extra Supply Needed (tons) New Mines/Plants Required
Lithium 1,547,000 52 mines
Cobalt 129,000 26 mines
Nickel 1,383,000 28 mines
Natural Graphite 1,708,000 31 mines
Synthetic Graphite 356,000 12 plants
Manganese 319,000 21 plants
Purified Phosphoric Acid 2,508,000 33 plants
Copper 3,664,000 61 mines
Rare Earths 32,952 29 mines

The following visualization, created by VisualCapitalist, provides a clear look at how many new mines and plants will be required to meet the demand for key minerals by 2030.

How Many New Mines Are Needed for the Energy Transition

Copper and lithium top the list, with 61 and 52 new mines needed, respectively. Manganese demand is set to quadruple, requiring a major ramp-up in production.

The Challenge of New Mines

Building new mines isn't a quick endeavor. In the U.S., for instance, it takes an average of 29 years for a mine to progress from discovery to production, ranking it second-longest globally, just behind Zambia. 

This lengthy timeline encompasses exploration, permitting, funding, and construction. In contrast, countries like Canada and Australia have shorter development times, averaging 27 and 20 years respectively. 

Given these challenges, companies are exploring alternative strategies. Revitalizing abandoned mines has emerged as a viable option to quickly boost supply. For example, in Canada, the Selkirk First Nation has taken over the Minto mine, aiming to restart operations and contribute to the copper supply chain. 

What Does This Mean for Us?

The path to a sustainable energy future is complex and requires more than just technological advancements; it demands significant infrastructural and industrial shifts. Understanding the journey from raw material extraction to the devices we use daily highlights the interconnectedness of our global economy and the environment.

Explore More

If you're interested in exploring this topic further, here are some insightful reads available on Amazon (please note that these links will direct you to Amazon's website):
What do you think? Should we be mining more, or is there a better way forward? Drop a comment below—I’d love to hear your thoughts!
Labels:

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.


Comments

Post a Comment

Popular posts from this blog

Find cities with similar climate

This map has been created using The Global environmental stratification. The Global environmental stratification (GEnS), based on statistical clustering of bioclimate data (WorldClim). GEnS, consists of 125 strata, which have been aggregated into 18 global environmental zones (labeled A to R) based on the dendrogram. Interactive map >> Via www.vividmaps.com Related posts: -  Find cities with similar climate 2050 -  How global warming will impact 6000+ cities around the world?
Read more

Moose population in North America

The moose ( Alces alces ) is the largest member of the deer family, characterized by its massive size, long legs, and distinctive broad, palmate antlers found in males. They have a dark brown or black coat and a humped shoulder. Moose are primarily found in the boreal and mixed deciduous forests of North America, Europe, and Asia. They are solitary animals, often found near bodies of water, and are herbivores that feed on leaves, bark, twigs, and aquatic vegetation. Despite their size, moose are strong swimmers and can run up to 35 miles per hour. The moose population in North America is shrinking swiftly. This decrease has been correlated to the opening of roadways and landscapes into this animal's north range.   In North America, the moose range includes almost all of Canada and Alaska, the northern part of New England and New York, the upper Rocky Mountains, northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and Isle Royale.    In 2014-2015, the North Americ...
Read more

Map of Fox Species Distribution

Foxes are small to medium-sized members of the Canidae family, which also includes wolves, dogs, and other related animals. There are about 37 species of foxes distributed around the world, and they inhabit a wide range of environments, from forests and grasslands to deserts and urban areas. Below is the map of fox species distribution  created by Reddit user isaacSW Here are some of the most well-known fox species and their distribution: Red Fox ( Vulpes vulpes ): The red fox is one of the most widely distributed fox species and is found in North America, Europe, Asia, and parts of North Africa. They are adaptable and can live in a variety of habitats, including forests, grasslands, and urban areas. Arctic Fox ( Vulpes lagopus ): The Arctic fox is found in the Arctic regions of North America, Europe, and Asia. They have adaptations that help them survive in cold climates, such as a thick coat that changes color with the seasons. Gray Fox ( Urocyon cinereoargenteus ): The gray ...
1 comment
Read more