How Many New Mines Are Needed for the Energy Transition?

The Breakdown: What Do We Need?

Here’s a look at the additional supply required and how many new mining operations must be developed by 2030:

Mineral Extra Supply Needed (tons) New Mines/Plants Required Lithium 1,547,000 52 mines Cobalt 129,000 26 mines Nickel 1,383,000 28 mines Natural Graphite 1,708,000 31 mines Synthetic Graphite 356,000 12 plants Manganese 319,000 21 plants Purified Phosphoric Acid 2,508,000 33 plants Copper 3,664,000 61 mines Rare Earths 32,952 29 mines

The following visualization provides a clear look at how many new mines and plants will be required to meet the demand for key minerals by 2030.





Copper and lithium top the list, with 61 and 52 new mines needed, respectively. Manganese demand is set to quadruple, requiring a major ramp-up in production.