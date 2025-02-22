The Most Popular Dog Breeds in America: What’s Trending in 2023?

|Image source: VisualCapitalist.com
America’s 20 Most Popular Dog Breeds in 2023
According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), these are the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. right now:
Rank Dog Breed
1 French Bulldog
2 Labrador Retriever
3 Golden Retriever
4 German Shepherd
5 Poodle
6 Dachshund
7 Bulldog
8 Beagle
9 Rottweiler
10 German Shorthaired Pointer
11 Pembroke Welsh Corgi
12 Australian Shepherd
13 Yorkshire Terrier
14 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
15 Doberman Pinscher
16 Cane Corso
17 Miniature Schnauzer
18 Boxer
19 Great Dane
20 Shih Tzu
French Bulldogs: The New Favorite
For the second year in a row, the French Bulldog holds the top spot. Their compact size, playful personality, and adaptability make them ideal for city living. In fact, big cities like New York and Los Angeles have seen a surge in Frenchie ownership due to their apartment-friendly nature.
Labrador Retrievers: A 31-Year Reign Ends
Before 2022, the Labrador Retriever was America’s most beloved dog for an astonishing 31 years straight (source). Labs are still a top pick, known for their friendly demeanor, intelligence, and suitability for families.
Rising & Falling Stars
How Has Dog Breed Popularity Changed Over Time?
The 1990s & Early 2000s: The Labrador Era
From 1991 to 2021, Labrador Retrievers dominated the rankings. They were the perfect mix of family-friendly, loyal, and energetic, making them a go-to breed for decades.
The 2010s: Small Breeds Gain Popularity
The last decade saw a shift in preferences toward smaller, more adaptable breeds, especially in urban areas. French Bulldogs, Poodles, and Dachshunds gained traction as city living became the norm for many Americans.
The 2020s: The Frenchie Takeover
The pandemic played a role in the French Bulldog boom. More people working from home and looking for low-maintenance, affectionate companions pushed them to the top of the list.
Why Do Some Dog Breeds Become More Popular?
Several factors influence dog breed popularity:
The Positive Impact of Dogs on Human Psychological Health
Beyond their companionship, dogs offer numerous psychological benefits to their owners:
What’s Next? Future Trends in Dog Ownership
Will the French Bulldog continue its reign, or will another breed rise to the top? Mixed-breed dogs and rescues are also becoming increasingly popular, as more people opt for adoption over buying purebred dogs.
