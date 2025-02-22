The Most Popular Dog Breeds in America: What’s Trending in 2023?

America’s 20 Most Popular Dog Breeds in 2023 According to the American Kennel Club (AKC) , these are the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. right now:

Rank Dog Breed 1 French Bulldog 2 Labrador Retriever 3 Golden Retriever 4 German Shepherd 5 Poodle 6 Dachshund 7 Bulldog 8 Beagle 9 Rottweiler 10 German Shorthaired Pointer 11 Pembroke Welsh Corgi 12 Australian Shepherd 13 Yorkshire Terrier 14 Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 15 Doberman Pinscher 16 Cane Corso 17 Miniature Schnauzer 18 Boxer 19 Great Dane 20 Shih Tzu French Bulldogs: The New Favorite For the second year in a row, the French Bulldog holds the top spot. Their compact size, playful personality, and adaptability make them ideal for city living. In fact, big cities like New York and Los Angeles have seen a surge in Frenchie ownership due to their apartment-friendly nature. Labrador Retrievers: A 31-Year Reign Ends Before 2022, the Labrador Retriever was America’s most beloved dog for an astonishing 31 years straight (source). Labs are still a top pick, known for their friendly demeanor, intelligence, and suitability for families. Rising & Falling Stars Dachshunds are climbing the ranks, moving up from 9th to 6th place in just a year. Their playful personality and adaptability have made them more popular than ever.

Rottweilers, once a consistent top-10 breed, dropped two spots to 9th place in 2023. How Has Dog Breed Popularity Changed Over Time? The 1990s & Early 2000s: The Labrador Era From 1991 to 2021, Labrador Retrievers dominated the rankings. They were the perfect mix of family-friendly, loyal, and energetic, making them a go-to breed for decades.

The 2010s: Small Breeds Gain Popularity The last decade saw a shift in preferences toward smaller, more adaptable breeds, especially in urban areas. French Bulldogs, Poodles, and Dachshunds gained traction as city living became the norm for many Americans.

The 2020s: The Frenchie Takeover The pandemic played a role in the French Bulldog boom. More people working from home and looking for low-maintenance, affectionate companions pushed them to the top of the list. Why Do Some Dog Breeds Become More Popular? Several factors influence dog breed popularity: Urbanization: Smaller dogs thrive in apartments, leading to increased demand.

Smaller dogs thrive in apartments, leading to increased demand. Pop Culture & Social Media: TV shows, celebrities, and viral videos often cause spikes in interest. (For example, Corgis gained popularity thanks to their royal association.)

TV shows, celebrities, and viral videos often cause spikes in interest. Lifestyle Changes: Work-from-home trends have led people to choose dogs that require less space and exercise.

Work-from-home trends have led people to choose dogs that require less space and exercise. Health & Longevity: Some breeds are favored for their long lifespan and lower health risks. The Positive Impact of Dogs on Human Psychological Health Beyond their companionship, dogs offer numerous psychological benefits to their owners:

Stress Reduction: Interacting with dogs has been shown to lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and can help alleviate anxiety.

Interacting with dogs has been shown to lower levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, and can help alleviate anxiety. Enhanced Socialization: Dog owners often experience increased social interactions, as walking a dog can lead to conversations with other pet owners and neighbors, reducing feelings of isolation.

Dog owners often experience increased social interactions, as walking a dog can lead to conversations with other pet owners and neighbors, reducing feelings of isolation. Improved Mood: The presence of a dog can elevate mood and provide comfort, especially during stressful times. Petting a dog can trigger the release of oxytocin, promoting feelings of relaxation and bonding.

The presence of a dog can elevate mood and provide comfort, especially during stressful times. Petting a dog can trigger the release of oxytocin, promoting feelings of relaxation and bonding. Purpose and Routine: Caring for a dog adds structure to daily life, which can be particularly beneficial for individuals experiencing depression or loneliness. The responsibility of feeding, walking, and playing with a dog provides a sense of purpose. What’s Next? Future Trends in Dog Ownership Will the French Bulldog continue its reign, or will another breed rise to the top? Mixed-breed dogs and rescues are also becoming increasingly popular, as more people opt for adoption over buying purebred dogs.

What’s your favorite dog breed? Did your favorite make the top 20 list? Drop a comment below and let us know!