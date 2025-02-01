 Skip to main content

Volcanic Fury and Dinosaur Triumph: How Ancient Eruptions Opened the Door for Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs (Remake of the original picture of the Drzewica Formation by Lucas Atwell)

Around 201 million years ago, Earth was in the midst of a dramatic transformation. While most people remember the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, a different—and equally compelling—mass extinction during the Triassic-Jurassic boundary set the stage for their rise. Recent studies now reveal that colossal volcanic eruptions, primarily from the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province (CAMP), played a pivotal role in reshaping life on our planet.

In the final days of the Triassic Period, the supercontinent Pangaea was a cauldron of activity. Massive volcanic outpourings belched greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide over roughly 600,000 years, covering an area of about three million square miles in volcanic rock (7.8M sq km). As geologist Victoria Petryshyn from the University of Southern California explains, “With such rapid release of carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide, soot, and other thermogenic gases, there is a cascade of effects.” These environmental upheavals included acid rain, ozone depletion, and severe temperature swings, turning the climate into a turbulent battleground.

While many reptiles—including crocodile-like phytosaurs and large amphibians such as metoposaurs—succumbed to these changes, early dinosaurs and pterosaurs managed to weather the storm. According to Western Carolina University’s Shane Schoepfer, the timing of these volcanic eruptions aligns closely with extinction events recorded in both shallow and deep marine environments. His research indicates that these events disrupted ocean circulation and led to oxygen-depleted deep seas, further reshaping ecosystems and creating new ecological opportunities.

Location of large residual elements of the CAMP

Recent discoveries add an extra layer of intrigue. A study published earlier this year in Nature reveals that early dinosaurs evolved into omnivores, capitalizing on a variety of resources available in their altered habitats. Fossils such as the tiny, insect-eating Kongonaphon from Madagascar suggest that features like proto-feathers may have provided insulation, giving these creatures an edge during rapid climatic fluctuations.

This evolutionary leap is a fascinating reminder that every mass extinction, though devastating, resets the ecological board. Species that once struggled in a world dominated by larger, more diverse reptiles suddenly found fresh opportunities. The resilience and adaptability of early dinosaurs allowed them to flourish, eventually leading to the rise of iconic giants like Apatosaurus in the Jurassic.

Apatosaurus
Apatosaurus in Carnegie Museum

Additional research supports this narrative. Sedimentary records from the Netherlands, for example, reveal abrupt climatic shifts consistent with rapid cooling events. Such findings bolster the theory that volcanic emissions triggered a cascade of environmental stressors, ultimately leading to mass extinctions and paving the way for evolutionary innovation.

What do you think about these new discoveries and their implications for our understanding of mass extinctions? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

