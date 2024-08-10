The Jokinen Plan: A Cautionary Tale of Car-Centric Urban Planning

In the aftermath of World War II, cities across Europe grappled with reconstruction and modernization. The Netherlands, like many nations, looked to the United States as a model of progress. Enter David A. Jokinen, an American traffic engineer whose vision for urban development would nearly reshape Amsterdam forever.

The Jokinen Plan: A Vision of "Progress"

In 1967, Jokinen unveiled his plan for Amsterdam, following a similar proposal for The Hague in 1962. Funded by the pro-automobile lobby Stichting Weg (Road Foundation), the plan aimed to revolutionize Amsterdam's urban landscape with a focus on car accessibility.

Key features included:

A six-lane highway replacing the historic Singelgracht canal

Demolition of working-class neighborhoods like De Pijp and Kinkerbuurt

A new central business district with high-rise office towers

A "Southern Access Road" cutting through residential areas

A monorail system connecting peripheral parking garages to the city center

The plan assumed a future where most residents would live in suburbs and commute by car, mirroring American urban sprawl. It was part of a larger trend in urban planning that prioritized automobiles over people and nature.

Environmental Implications

Had the Jokinen Plan been fully implemented, the environmental consequences for Amsterdam would have been severe:

Increased air pollution from heightened car traffic

Loss of green spaces and urban biodiversity

Destruction of historic buildings and neighborhoods, wasting embodied energy

Encouragement of urban sprawl, leading to more land consumption

Reduced walkability and bikeability, promoting car dependency

The plan also proposed filling in some of Amsterdam's iconic canals, which would have disrupted the city's natural water management system and altered its microclimate.

Resistance and Alternatives

Thankfully, the Jokinen Plan met fierce opposition from Amsterdam's residents. This resistance was part of a larger movement against car-centric development in the Netherlands. In Amsterdam, protests against metro construction in the Nieuwmarkt neighborhood (part of a related transit plan) became symbolic of the fight against top-down urban planning.

The rejection of the Jokinen Plan marked a turning point for Amsterdam and the Netherlands as a whole. Instead of highways and high-rises, the city began to prioritize:

Cycling infrastructure

Pedestrian-friendly spaces

Efficient public transportation

Preservation of historic neighborhoods

Integration of green spaces within the urban fabric

Legacy and Lessons

While elements of car-centric planning did materialize in Amsterdam (such as some wider boulevards and viaducts), the city largely avoided the fate of many American urban centers. Today, Amsterdam is renowned for its livability, cycling culture, and commitment to sustainability.

The Jokinen Plan serves as a cautionary tale for urban planners and environmentalists worldwide. It highlights the importance of:

Citizen engagement in urban planning decisions

Prioritizing people and nature over cars

Preserving historical and cultural heritage

Thinking long-term about environmental impacts

Challenging prevailing paradigms of "progress"

As cities globally face the climate crisis and seek to reduce their carbon footprints, Amsterdam's rejection of the Jokinen Plan offers valuable lessons. It demonstrates that with vision, public participation, and political will, cities can chart a more sustainable course.

The story of the Jokinen Plan reminds us that the cities we inhabit are not inevitable outcomes, but the result of conscious choices. As we face urban planning challenges in the 21st century, let's draw inspiration from Amsterdam's example and create cities that prioritize people, the planet, and long-term sustainability.

