How our planet has changed over the past 36 years

 For the last decades, our planet is drastically changed. As a result of melting glaciers, deforestation, erosion, plowing, and the development of vast areas, some parts of the Earth are just unrecognizable. Below is an excellent compilation of Google satellite images that illustrate how much our planet has changed from 1984 to 2020.

The Aral Sea, USSR - Kazakhstan

The Aral Sea

Atsimo-Andrefana, Madagascar
Atsimo-Andrefana, Madagascar

Columbia Glacier, Alaska, USA
Columbia Glacier, Alaska, USA

Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE

Enright, Oregon, USA
Enright, Oregon, USA

Las Vegas, USA
Las Vegas, USA

Mato Grosso, Brazil
Mato Grosso, Brazil

Mylius-Erichsen Land, Greenland
Mylius-Erichsen Land, Greenland

Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada

Pearl River Delta, China
Pearl River Delta, China

Shanghai, China
Shanghai, China

Singapore
Singapore

Nuflo De Chavez, Bolivia
Nuflo De Chavez, Bolivia


