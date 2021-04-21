How our planet has changed over the past 36 years
For the last decades, our planet is drastically changed. As a result of melting glaciers, deforestation, erosion, plowing, and the development of vast areas, some parts of the Earth are just unrecognizable. Below is an excellent compilation of Google satellite images that illustrate how much our planet has changed from 1984 to 2020.
The Aral Sea, USSR - Kazakhstan
Atsimo-Andrefana, Madagascar
Columbia Glacier, Alaska, USA
Dubai, UAE
Enright, Oregon, USA
Las Vegas, USA
Mato Grosso, Brazil
Mylius-Erichsen Land, Greenland
Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
Pearl River Delta, China
Shanghai, China
Singapore
Nuflo De Chavez, Bolivia