Annual temperatures compared to normal between 1920 and 2020 at different global latitudes
Reddit user neilrkaye crated with ggplot in R a perfect visualization of the range of annual temperatures to normal between 1920 and 2020 at different global latitudes using HadCRUT5 data.
It animation shows 11-year averages at every latitude. The little boxes are the individual annual average temperature measures adjusted to the 1961-1990 average at that latitude. The larger box inside the bar is the average over the 11 years currently presented. The bar reveals the range of average annual temperatures during those 11 years. So with each time step, a data point is added, and one is taken away at every latitude, so the average and range shift over time.