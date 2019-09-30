/ / Pixelation to depict endangered species counts

WWF presents a campaign that used pixelation to describe the number of animals left for threatened species. One pixel depicts an animal, so an image appears higher pixelated when there are fewer animals left.
Bornean Orangutan (45 000 - 69 000 animals remain)
Asian Elephant (40 000 - 50 000)
Bonobo (10 000 - 50 000)
Blue Whale (10 000 - 25 000)
Black Rhino (~ 5 000)
African Wild Dog (3 000 - 5 500)
Bengal tiger (2 500)
Amur Tiger (~450)
The black-footed ferret (~300)
Amur Leopard (~60)
