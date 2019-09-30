/ / Pixelation to depict endangered species counts

WWF presents a campaign that used pixelation to describe the number of animals left for threatened species. One pixel depicts an animal, so an image appears higher pixelated when there are fewer animals left.

Bornean Orangutan (45 000 - 69 000 animals remain)

Bornean Orangutan

Asian Elephant (40 000 - 50 000)

Asian Elephant

Bonobo (10 000 - 50 000)
Bonobo

Blue Whale (10 000 - 25 000)
Blue Whale

Black Rhino (~ 5 000)
Black Rhino

African Wild Dog (3 000 - 5 500)
African Wild Dog

Bengal tiger (2 500)
Bengal tiger

Amur Tiger (~450)
Amur tiger

The black-footed ferret (~300)
Black footed ferret

Amur Leopard (~60)
Amur Leopard

