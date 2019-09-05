/ / / Climate Action Tracker Rating System

Commitments with this rating fall well outside the fair share range and are not at all consistent with holding warming to below 2°C let alone with the Paris Agreement's stronger 1,5°C limit. If all government targets were in this range, warming would exceed 4°C.
HIGHLY INSUFFICIENT
Commitments with this rating fall outside the fair share range and are not at all consistent with holding warming to below 2°C let alone with the Paris Agreement's stronger 1 .S°C limit. If all government targets were in this range, warming would reach between 3°C and 4°C.
INSUFFICIENT
Commitments with this rating are in the least stringent part of their fair share range and not consistent with holding warming below 2°C let alone with the Paris Agreement's stronger 1,5°C limit. If all government targets were in this range, warming would reach over 2°C and up to 3°C.
2°C COMPATIBLE
Commitments with this rating are consistent with the 2009 Copenhagen 2°C goal and therefore fall within the country's fair share range, but are not fully consistent with the Paris Agreement. If all government targets were in this range, warming could be held below, but not well below, 2°C and still be too high to be consistent with the Paris Agreement 1,5°C limit.
1.5°C PARIS AGREEMENT COMPATIBLE
This rating indicates that a government's efforts are in the most stringent part of its fair share range: it is consistent with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C limit.
ROLE MODEL
This rating indicates that a government's efforts are more ambitious than what is considered a fair contribution: it is more than consistent with the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C limit.