/ / A giant, trillion-tonne iceberg has just broken away from Antarctica

A giant, trillion-tonne iceberg has just broken away from Antarctica

Edit
The iceberg, which has an area at 5800 km2, was part of an ice sheet known as Larsen C.

A giant, trillion-tonne iceberg has just broken away from Antarctica
Source: www.bas.ac.uk

A giant, trillion-tonne iceberg has just broken away from Antarctica
Source: dailymail.co.uk


Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.