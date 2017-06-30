Via: nytimes.com
As Climate Changes, Southern States Will Suffer More Than Others
"The researchers estimate that the nation could face damages worth 0.7 percent of gross domestic product per year by the 2080s for every 1 degree Fahrenheit rise in global temperature. But that overall number obscures wide variations: The worst-hit counties — mainly in states that already have warm climates, like Arizona or Texas - could see losses worth 10 to 20 percent of G.D.P. or more if emissions continue to rise unchecked."
