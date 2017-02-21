This Fish Can Bite Through Rock Alex E 9:59:00 PM Animals , Ecosystems , Ocean Edit Humphead Parrotfish are rather extraordinary creatures: with their ultra-strong jaws, they eat coral reefs (and rock) and defecate sand — which in turn becomes the tropical beaches we know and love. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Share on Printerest Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.