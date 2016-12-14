/ / / / NASA's new global view of carbon dioxide

NASA's new global view of carbon dioxide

, , Edit

NASA's new global view of carbon dioxide


A new supercomputer project reveals how carbon dioxide moves around the globe. Combining data from the OCO-2 satellite with a high-resolution weather model gives an unpreccedented 3D view of carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere. This advanced view is a step toward answering critica questions about carbon dioxide and Earth's climate future.


Alex E

