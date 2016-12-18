How much water do we use (1950 - 2015)? Alex E 2:18:00 AM Maps , USA , Water Edit In the map below, U.S. State size (area) is scaled proportionally to State freshwater use. Via usgs.gov Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.