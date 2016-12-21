/ / / / Americans believe climate change connected to location & local weather

Americans believe climate change connected to location & local weather

, , Edit
A new study finds local weather may play an important role in Americans’ belief in climate change.
Americans believe climate change connected to location & local weather
Source: Michelle Gilmore


Via pnas.org
Share on Google Plus

Alex E

Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow.