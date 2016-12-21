Americans believe climate change connected to location & local weather Alex E 3:27:00 AM Global Warming , Maps , USA Edit A new study finds local weather may play an important role in Americans’ belief in climate change. Source: Michelle Gilmore Via pnas.org Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google Plus Alex E Ecoclimax is defined by Odum (1969) as the culmination state after a succession in a stabilized ecosystem in which maximum biomass (or high information content) and symbiotic function among organisms is kept per unit of available energy flow. RELATED POSTS Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.