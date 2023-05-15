Shoreline degradation and Coastal population

Shoreline degradation refers to the deterioration or erosion of coastal areas, including beaches, dunes, and cliffs. It is primarily caused by natural processes such as wave action, storms, and tides, but human activities can significantly exacerbate the problem. Human-induced factors contributing to shoreline degradation include coastal development, sand mining, pollution, climate change, and unsustainable coastal management practices.

The map below crated by a non-profit environmental communications GRID-Arendal shows coastal population and shoreline degradation.

Population size can have a significant impact on coastal degradation. Here are a few ways in which population size can affect coastal degradation: