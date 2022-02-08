Visualization Of The Deepest Underground Structures Beneath The Earth's Surface

MetaBallStudios gives an eye-popping 3D tour of the deepest artificial structures built below the planet's surface.

Queek facts:

Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia is the deepest-known cave (2212 meters or 7257 feet). Its entrance is situated 2,285 meters above sea level (7497 feet).

China Jinping is the deepest Underground Laboratory (2400 meters or 7870 feet).

Gotthard Base Tunnel through the Alps in Switzerland is the deepest railway tunnel (2450 meters or 8040 feet).

Mponeng Gold Mine in South Africa's Gauteng province is the deepest mine globally (~4000 meters or 13 1000 feet).