Visualization Of The Deepest Underground Structures Beneath The Earth's Surface
MetaBallStudios gives an eye-popping 3D tour of the deepest artificial structures built below the planet's surface.
Queek facts:
- Veryovkina Cave in Abkhazia is the deepest-known cave (2212 meters or 7257 feet). Its entrance is situated 2,285 meters above sea level (7497 feet).
- China Jinping is the deepest Underground Laboratory (2400 meters or 7870 feet).
- Gotthard Base Tunnel through the Alps in Switzerland is the deepest railway tunnel (2450 meters or 8040 feet).
- Mponeng Gold Mine in South Africa's Gauteng province is the deepest mine globally (~4000 meters or 13 1000 feet).
- The deepest artificial point is Kola Superdeep Borehole (12 262 meters or 40 230 feet). Kola Superdeep Borehole is located on the Kola Peninsula in Russia.